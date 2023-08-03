Controversy Surrounding Barbie Movie Promotions Leads to Boycott in Japan

Title: Controversy Surrounding Barbie Movie Sparks Outrage Among Japanese Movie Fans

Subtitle: “#Barbenheimer” Meme and “#NoBarbenheimer” Boycott Stir Up Social Media Backlash

In a surprising turn of events, the “Barbie Barbie” US official Twitter account recently found itself at the center of a heated controversy after reposting a meme related to the ongoing “#Barbenheimer” trend. Japanese movie fans, outraged by the content, launched a collective boycott campaign, dubbed “#NoBarbenheimer,” urging fellow moviegoers to refrain from supporting the film.

Reacting swiftly to the escalating criticism, the Japanese official Twitter account for “Barbie” intervened to clarify the situation. They explained that the promotional slogan of “#Barbenheimer” had not been officially initiated and expressed regret for the misinterpretation caused by the US headquarters’ reposting of related content. Furthermore, they issued a heartfelt apology to all fans who felt offended by the incident.

Initially, Warner Bros. Discovery, the publisher of the Barbie movie, refrained from commenting on the matter. However, following mounting pressure and criticism, the entertainment conglomerate released an official statement through various media outlets. The statement read, “Warner Brothers regrets the recent social media posts that ignore the feelings of others. Sincere apologies.”

Despite the controversy, there have been no changes to the release schedule of the Barbie movie in Japan. However, the box office performance of the film will be a crucial indicator of whether or not the issued apology can appease offended movie fans.

The controversy surrounding the Barbie movie has brought to light the power and influence of social media in shaping public opinion. Fan backlash against ill-considered actions by entertainment franchises emphasizes the need for sensitivity and cultural understanding when engaging with diverse international audiences.

As this saga continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the apologies and clarifications will be enough to regain the trust of outraged fans and salvage the film’s success in Japan.