Exciting Lineup of Indie Games Coming to Subscription Services: Xbox Game Pass

Title: Xbox Game Pass: August Brings a Bounty of Indie Games to Subscription Service

Subtitle: Celeste, A Short Hike, and More Titles Now Available; Death Stranding among Upcoming Removals

Date: August 2, 20XX

Byline: Joakim Sjögren – Gamereactor.cn

August has arrived, bringing with it a treasure trove of indie games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The popular indie gem Celeste became available to subscribers yesterday, and today, gamers can download A Short Hike to embark on another exciting adventure. But the excitement doesn’t end there, as several more indie games are set to launch this month on the subscription service.

Broforce Forever, the action-packed side-scrolling shooter, will be blasting its way onto Xbox Game Pass on August 8th, followed by the critically acclaimed Limbo on the 9th. On August 10th, gamers can conquer the skies with the unique city-building game Airborne Kingdom.

Ready for some intergalactic action? Everspace 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular space shooter, will be hitting the service on August 15th. Excitingly, Everspace 2 will be playable not only on consoles and PCs but also via the cloud, providing a seamless gaming experience for all subscribers.

Unfortunately, with new arrivals, we must bid farewell to some beloved titles. After August 15th, four games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library. These include the PC version of the critically acclaimed Death Stranding, the epic adventure game Edge of Eternity available on cloud, console, and PC, the thrilling action-packed Midnight Fight Express available on cloud, console, and PC, and the highly anticipated Total War: Warhammer III, exclusively available on PC.

Xbox Game Pass has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing an extensive library of games for its subscribers. The service offers a wide range of titles across various genres, catering to different gaming preferences. With the addition of these indie gems, gamers are in for a treat this month.

So, don’t miss out on these exciting new releases on Xbox Game Pass. Whether you’re in the mood for challenging platforming, relaxing exploration, intense shooting, or captivating storytelling, there’s something for everyone on this ever-growing subscription service.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

