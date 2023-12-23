Innovations, agility and cyber security [Teil 3]

Reading time approx. 3 minutes

The year 2023 was full of highlights – and the Techtag editorial team looks back with you on twelve exciting months in which a lot has happened in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence and startups. We continue with the months of July, August and September.

July: Innovations, further training and new learning

We started July with the topic of innovations – and the question of why they are of central importance for companies, especially in the age of digital transformation. The answers are here.

A profound change has also affected the world of work, but never before has it occurred as quickly as it does today. The times when you learned a profession and then only sporadically dealt with any innovations are over. Lifelong learning is the motto. For this reason, the topic of further training is more important today than ever before.

New learning is closely linked to this. A modern company is now expected to either proactively offer its employees further training or at least give them the freedom they need to further their own training. This is exactly where New Learning comes into play. But what exactly does this term actually mean?

August: Agile communication, AI and employee lifecycle

More and more companies are dealing with New Work – and sooner or later they come across the term “agile communication”. But what does that actually mean? We’ve taken a closer look at the concept behind it and explained why it’s better to deal with it sooner rather than later.

AI is constantly creating new opportunities for us – and its influence in everyday life and at work is growing. But how do we know that the use of data in AI systems is done ethically? There is currently a lack of transparency here. That’s why we all need to take a serious look at the ethical dimension of AI and actively shape it. We spoke with Dr. Bettina-Johanna Krings from the KARL Competence Center talks about the possibilities of finding a balance between innovation and responsibility.

We ended August with the topics of Employee Lifecycle and the importance of Agile Leadership in this context. Only when managers take the entire employee lifecycle into account, from the recruiting process to onboarding and development to alumni management, can they help ensure that their company and their team are able to grow and thrive sustainably .

September: Cyber ​​Security, Coaching and MINT

With EU regulations such as the Cyber ​​Resilience Act (CRA) and the NIS2 Directive, cyber security is becoming increasingly important for companies. Small and medium-sized companies in mechanical and plant engineering, which are now considered critical infrastructure, are also obliged to implement and manage appropriate cybersecurity measures for their OT (operational technology) environments. asvin aims to help companies securely manage their software supply chains so that they can meet their legal obligations. We spoke to the founder Mirko Ross.

What does coaching actually have to do with good leadership? We investigated this question and explained why communication, responsibility and constant development are the pillars of effective leadership.

Mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology are important for our children because the MINT subjects help them understand and actively shape the world around them. However, in many schools, MINT subjects do not play the necessary role. To ensure that potential is not lost, initiatives are needed that are far away from school constraints and cultural bureaucracy. This has been practiced in an exemplary manner in Karlsruhe for many years.

Share this: Facebook

X

