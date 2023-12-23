Home » Philine Sonny releases performance video for ‘Stranger In Your Living Room (Demo)’
Philine Sonny releases performance video for ‘Stranger In Your Living Room (Demo)’

*There will be a flashing light from 2:30 to 2:56.

Philine Sonny, a singer-songwriter and producer based in Bochum, Germany, has released a performance video for her new single ‘Stranger In Your Living Room (Demo)’ released on December 22nd from Nettwerk Music Group!

Produced by Mightkillya.

A song included in the EP “Invader” released on March 1st.

There are brighter tones, but I like songs that relate to people’s pain and sadness.

“One thing all of us are looking for is a place to belong,” “Where friends become family, where doors are always open. Now, for some of us, being close feels too close, being compassionate feels too pushy, and being there feels too much. ‘Stranger in Your Living Room’ is the prologue of a journey of recognizing false beliefs, relearning how to be human, and finding joy in being a friend.”

One thing we all want is a place to belong. A place where friends become family, a place where the door is always open. Right now, some of us feel like we’re too close, too caring, too present. ‘Stranger in Your Living Room’ is the beginning of a journey that reveals false beliefs, re-learns how to be human, and finds joy in being a friend.

