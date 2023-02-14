Canada Goose romantically selects Valentine’s Day items, launching sweet assists for love. A variety of functional luggage, comfortable inner wear and accessories, prepare a surprise for the loved one, and convey love and warmth.

In romantic moments, there is no need to hide love. Let the tacit suits bring each other closer to each other, and experience the lingering affection in the heart-moving shape. The women’s Junction parka is made of soft and comfortable EnduraLuxe fabric, which is fluffy to the touch, light and durable. Oversized and comfortable, it’s trimmed in white with straps and pocket zippers with D-rings for hanging gloves or other essentials while on the go. Express your true heart with lingering warmth.

Use the same color system to unlock the exciting moment. The Ladies Freestyle Black Label Satin Down Vest is made of high-performance satin material with a gentle touch, showing classic and tailored love. The sweetness is blended with a touch of soft pink, and the Everett vest of the same color can be used as a light and layered choice.

From left to right: Canada Goose Canada Goose Freestyle Women’s Black Label Performance Satin Down Vest (Soft Powder) Canada Goose Canada Goose Pastels Collection Everett Men’s Vest (Soft Powder)

Love spreads, unlocking the heart-stopping moments. Use fresh colors to create a relaxed and romantic date atmosphere. As a warm inner layer, the women’s Saturna Crew Neck Sweater is crafted from merino wool and is a wardrobe staple. Soft and cozy, the Women’s Fairhaven 1/4 Zip Sweater features a double turtleneck and slit hem for comfort and style. The women’s Muskoka Hoodie is made of soft fabric that is breathable while providing excellent warmth. The Men’s Kelowna Sherpa Jacket can be worn both as an outer layer and as an inner layer in sustainable Kind Sherpa Fleece wool fleece for a comfortable feel. As a popular knitted item, the men’s Welland hoodie is made of soft merino wool fabric with a segmented rib knit design that fits the body. It can be used as a warm inner layer in early spring and can be easily created with various styles.

From left to right: Canada Goose Canada Goose Saturna Ladies Crew Neck Sweater (Soft Pink) Canada Goose Canada Goose Canada Goose Fairhaven Ladies 1/4 Zipper Sweater (Soft Pink) Canada Goose Canada Goose Pastels Series Muskoka Ladies Hooded Sweater (Sunset Pink)

From left to right: Canada Goose Canada Goose HUMANATURE Kelowna Men’s Sherpa Jacket (Beige Grey) Canada Goose Canada Goose Welland Men’s Hoodie (Moonlight Lime)

The moment the four eyes met, everything became cute. The Canada Goose accessories series is made of luxurious merino wool, which is comfortable and soft. It has both fashionable appearance and thermal performance, and can calmly cope with the temperature difference between day and night. Gentle color matching, embellished with romantic details, let us feel the surprise of love together.

From left to right: Canada Goose Canada Goose Arctic Disc Toque Hat (Wild Berry Red) Canada Goose Canada Goose Arctic Disc Rib Pieces Dyed Toque Hat (Peak Powder) Canada Goose Canada Goose Pastels Series Disc Toque Hat (Lilac Purple) Canada Goose Canada Goose Classic Tone Badge Beanie (Soft Pink) Canada Goose Canada Goose Light Reflective Cashmere Toque (Soft Pink) Canada Goose Canada Goose Arctic Disc Ribbed Toque (Soft Pink)

Canada Goose wishes you and your beloved TA a happy Valentine’s Day!

