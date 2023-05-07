Home » Cool events and activities during the week in Vienna
Entertainment

Cool events and activities during the week in Vienna

by admin
Cool events and activities during the week in Vienna

Because you can lose track of the extensive range of recommended events that take place every day in Vienna, we have collected our favorite program items for you during the week. These are the coolest things you can do in the federal capital from Monday to Wednesday. You can read everything that’s happening in the city from Thursday in our Weekend Preview.

Liberation Day – Celebration of Joy

On May 8th we celebrate Liberation Day, because that day marks the 78th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of the German Wehrmacht. At Schwarzenbergplatz takes place on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4.30 p.m. a memorial meeting will take place. At 7.30 p.m. the festival of joy also starts at Heldenplatz. The program includes speeches, for example by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and contemporary witness Anna Hackl, as well as performances by Konstantin Wecker and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. You can find the entire program on the website.

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Brunch with mom at the Vienna Marriott Hotel

We’ll remind you briefly at this point and ring family alarm bells for Sunday, because: Mother’s Day is coming up! How you can guarantee Mum and make someone happy at the last minute? Give them a breakfast voucher for the Vienna Marriott Hotel. At the Saturday Shopping Brunch you can soon treat yourself to croissants, freshly baked pastries, lots of fruit, omelettes, chocolate fountains and sparkling wine in the Parkring Restaurant and then make the Viennese shopping streets unsafe. If you prefer to dine together in the evening: We can also recommend the Prime Time menu in the garden café for a super stylish family dinner. The best thing about it: The vouchers are perfect as a last-minute gift, because you can conveniently print them out at home and pretend that you have meticulously planned the day for weeks. It doesn’t matter how: you’re guaranteed quality time with mom!

Marriott Hotel
Zum Familienbrunch ins Vienna Marriott Hotel (c) Vienna Marriott Hotel

Play Mario Kart in real life

When playing Mario Kart, have you ever had the desire to jet through the colorful worlds yourself? Then you can now fulfill this wish: At the Messe Wien you can currently find Battlecart Beyond Reality. You can expect an electric kart track through the exhibition hall, on the floor of which different games and tracks are projected. You can also collect various items that will help you win. You can find an overview of the game modes on the website.

Instagram

See also  Stone Island x New Balance New Football Joint Series Officially Released

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Dance in the open air at the Techno Café

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Techno Café is starting the new season – but now for real! The Afterwork series brings fine beats to the Volksgarten Pavilion from May to September. Every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 3.45 a.m. you can dance in the open air and enjoy the mild summer evenings. Entry costs 9 euros.

Instagram

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Cinema Next Füm Quiz

This event is especially interesting for the film nerds among you: the new film quiz from Cinema Next puts your film knowledge to the test. As a team of a maximum of five people, you line up at the Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the Café 7*Stern the tricky questions. It starts at 7.30 p.m. You can win tickets for the Stadtkino and Admiral Kino. You can register until May 8th.

Instagram

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Kleinod Stadtgarten Opening

The Kleinod Stadtgarten also celebrates the opening of the open-air season: on Wednesday, 10. May 2023, it starts at 5 p.m. Pizza, drinks and music await you at the opening party, the celebrations take place indoors and outdoors – so bad weather is no excuse!

Gem city garden day
(c) Niko Mautner Markhof

Exhibition “Down the Glitter Hole”

An exhibition that celebrates everything “far from normative sexuality imaginations and binary identity constructions”, as the announcement says, awaits you from Tuesday, 9. May 2023. Because then “Down the Glitter Hole” will open in a sex-positive space of the Crucible association in Thalheimergasse in Ottakring. The works by twelve artists in the exhibition deal with “the pleasurable, intimate and erotic components of sexual realities”. At the end of the exhibition on Saturday, May 13, 2023, there will also be a Sex Positive Party. All further information and opening times can be found on the Young Curators Club website.

Instagram

See also  Anni and Josef Albers, modernists forever

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Exclusive tips for all of Vienna for you!

Immer up to date: Our editor Alissa keeps you informed Montag and Thursday about hot events, smart new openings and well-kept insider tips in Vienna. And pssst: There are exclusive competitions for you on top!

With your registration you agree to our data protection agreement.

Service the bike with the help of the bike rescue service

Well, have you already made your bikes fit for spring? If you need help maintaining your bikes, the bike rescue service is there to help: Mechanics check bike chains, brakes and gears free of charge and carry out small repairs on site. On Monday, May 8, 2023is the bike rescue in the Südportalstraße at the WU, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023in Muthgasse at BOKU and on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the Resselpark at the Vienna University of Technology. All information and further dates can be found on the website.

Instagram

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

See “Feast of Enemies” in the Theater Drachengasse

The Theater Drachengasse presents its new in-house production “Festival of Enemies”. In it, the Yzma theater collective explores the use of enmities. You can do the piece until May 31, 2023 watch in the theatre. Regular tickets cost 19 euros.

Feast of enemies press photo
On May 2nd, 2023, “Festival of Enemies” celebrates its premiere. (c) Apollonia T. Bitzan

Visit the Ingeborg Bachmann dome

Anyone who has recently been to Vienna’s Karlsplatz may have wondered what the futuristic-looking hilltop is doing here. This is the Ingeborg Bachmann Dome, a mobile memorial to the Austrian author. You can walk through the dome, and there are always readings and other performances taking place there. Until May 18, 2023 you can still marvel at the dome at Karlsplatz. Admission is free, including for events.

Instagram

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Milieu cinema at the Praterstern

Would you like to start the week with an extraordinary activity in Vienna? Then check out the milieu cinema at the Praterstern! The cinema is located in a converted truck – only a few seats, a screen and a bar are in the truck. You can see the film “Sine Meta Drom”, which takes an artistic look at the social milieu of the Praterstern. The film and cinema concept came from Max Kaufmann from the Odeon Theater. Until May 21, 2023 you still have the opportunity to watch this really worth seeing film. Regular tickets are available for 17 euros.

See also  Feng Xiaogang: My family and friends in Beijing persuaded me to "don't talk" | Chinese director | Immigrants to the United States | 2022 is worth recording
Physical Environment
In this converted truck you see the movie “Sine Meta Drom”. (c) Martina Stapf

Flower markets of the Viennese gardeners

Even if the cherry blossoms have mostly faded again, you can get a big portion of spring: Until May 17th the flower and plant markets of the Viennese gardeners will take place again. At 39 locations you can get all sorts of beautiful things for the balcony, garden and terrace. From summer flowers and herbs to locally produced vegetables, there is something for everyone. You can find an overview of the flower markets on the website.

Instagram

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Shop at farmers markets

If you want to use the sun’s rays every free minute, you can also take your groceries outside and swap the supermarket for a farmer’s market. There are a number of farmers’ markets in Vienna where you can get regional and seasonal groceries. Every Wednesday For example, the new building market takes place, where you can get delicacies in organic quality from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays you can shop at the Servitenmarkt and the specialty market on Margaretenplatz.

Instagram

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.
Learn more

load post

Try a new restaurant

Eating out is always possible anyway and trying out restaurants is one of the most beautiful leisure activities in this world. Do you agree? Then you should definitely click through our article about the new restaurants, cafés and bars in Vienna. There will definitely be one or the other nice new opening that you can try this week with your loved ones or alone. Such as the new cat café Barista Cats in the 7th district. Have fun and enjoy it!

Barista Cats
(c) Julia Riedesser | 1000things

If you are looking for program highlights for Thursday to Sunday in Vienna, be sure to click through our Weekend Preview. We have also collected unusual things that you can do in Vienna.

You may also like

2022/12/10 Lecrae’s back in his church clothes, Sareem...

Snoop Dogg’s Impressive IQ

Endless Wellness release MV for ‘Hand im Gesicht’...

A pleasant season for a walk. I was...

You shouldn’t have May

Behringer Releases Perfect Pitch PP1 Audio to CV...

Telekino alert! There is a new millionaire: where...

Two dead and three injured in different traffic...

Independiente sealed the classification to the Top 4...

Singer Grimes launched an exclusive artificial intelligence singer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy