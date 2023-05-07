Cool events and activities during the week in Vienna

Because you can lose track of the extensive range of recommended events that take place every day in Vienna, we have collected our favorite program items for you during the week. These are the coolest things you can do in the federal capital from Monday to Wednesday. You can read everything that’s happening in the city from Thursday in our Weekend Preview.
Liberation Day – Celebration of Joy
On May 8th we celebrate Liberation Day, because that day marks the 78th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of the German Wehrmacht. At Schwarzenbergplatz takes place on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4.30 p.m. a memorial meeting will take place. At 7.30 p.m. the festival of joy also starts at Heldenplatz. The program includes speeches, for example by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and contemporary witness Anna Hackl, as well as performances by Konstantin Wecker and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. You can find the entire program on the website.
Brunch with mom at the Vienna Marriott Hotel
We’ll remind you briefly at this point and ring family alarm bells for Sunday, because: Mother’s Day is coming up! How you can guarantee Mum and make someone happy at the last minute? Give them a breakfast voucher for the Vienna Marriott Hotel. At the Saturday Shopping Brunch you can soon treat yourself to croissants, freshly baked pastries, lots of fruit, omelettes, chocolate fountains and sparkling wine in the Parkring Restaurant and then make the Viennese shopping streets unsafe. If you prefer to dine together in the evening: We can also recommend the Prime Time menu in the garden café for a super stylish family dinner. The best thing about it: The vouchers are perfect as a last-minute gift, because you can conveniently print them out at home and pretend that you have meticulously planned the day for weeks. It doesn’t matter how: you’re guaranteed quality time with mom!
Play Mario Kart in real life
When playing Mario Kart, have you ever had the desire to jet through the colorful worlds yourself? Then you can now fulfill this wish: At the Messe Wien you can currently find Battlecart Beyond Reality. You can expect an electric kart track through the exhibition hall, on the floor of which different games and tracks are projected. You can also collect various items that will help you win. You can find an overview of the game modes on the website.
Dance in the open air at the Techno Café
On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Techno Café is starting the new season – but now for real! The Afterwork series brings fine beats to the Volksgarten Pavilion from May to September. Every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 3.45 a.m. you can dance in the open air and enjoy the mild summer evenings. Entry costs 9 euros.
Cinema Next Füm Quiz
This event is especially interesting for the film nerds among you: the new film quiz from Cinema Next puts your film knowledge to the test. As a team of a maximum of five people, you line up at the Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the Café 7*Stern the tricky questions. It starts at 7.30 p.m. You can win tickets for the Stadtkino and Admiral Kino. You can register until May 8th.
Kleinod Stadtgarten Opening
The Kleinod Stadtgarten also celebrates the opening of the open-air season: on Wednesday, 10. May 2023, it starts at 5 p.m. Pizza, drinks and music await you at the opening party, the celebrations take place indoors and outdoors – so bad weather is no excuse!
Exhibition “Down the Glitter Hole”
An exhibition that celebrates everything “far from normative sexuality imaginations and binary identity constructions”, as the announcement says, awaits you from Tuesday, 9. May 2023. Because then “Down the Glitter Hole” will open in a sex-positive space of the Crucible association in Thalheimergasse in Ottakring. The works by twelve artists in the exhibition deal with “the pleasurable, intimate and erotic components of sexual realities”. At the end of the exhibition on Saturday, May 13, 2023, there will also be a Sex Positive Party. All further information and opening times can be found on the Young Curators Club website.
Service the bike with the help of the bike rescue service
Well, have you already made your bikes fit for spring? If you need help maintaining your bikes, the bike rescue service is there to help: Mechanics check bike chains, brakes and gears free of charge and carry out small repairs on site. On Monday, May 8, 2023is the bike rescue in the Südportalstraße at the WU, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023in Muthgasse at BOKU and on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the Resselpark at the Vienna University of Technology. All information and further dates can be found on the website.
See “Feast of Enemies” in the Theater Drachengasse
The Theater Drachengasse presents its new in-house production “Festival of Enemies”. In it, the Yzma theater collective explores the use of enmities. You can do the piece until May 31, 2023 watch in the theatre. Regular tickets cost 19 euros.
Visit the Ingeborg Bachmann dome
Anyone who has recently been to Vienna’s Karlsplatz may have wondered what the futuristic-looking hilltop is doing here. This is the Ingeborg Bachmann Dome, a mobile memorial to the Austrian author. You can walk through the dome, and there are always readings and other performances taking place there. Until May 18, 2023 you can still marvel at the dome at Karlsplatz. Admission is free, including for events.
Milieu cinema at the Praterstern
Would you like to start the week with an extraordinary activity in Vienna? Then check out the milieu cinema at the Praterstern! The cinema is located in a converted truck – only a few seats, a screen and a bar are in the truck. You can see the film “Sine Meta Drom”, which takes an artistic look at the social milieu of the Praterstern. The film and cinema concept came from Max Kaufmann from the Odeon Theater. Until May 21, 2023 you still have the opportunity to watch this really worth seeing film. Regular tickets are available for 17 euros.
Flower markets of the Viennese gardeners
Even if the cherry blossoms have mostly faded again, you can get a big portion of spring: Until May 17th the flower and plant markets of the Viennese gardeners will take place again. At 39 locations you can get all sorts of beautiful things for the balcony, garden and terrace. From summer flowers and herbs to locally produced vegetables, there is something for everyone. You can find an overview of the flower markets on the website.
Shop at farmers markets
If you want to use the sun’s rays every free minute, you can also take your groceries outside and swap the supermarket for a farmer’s market. There are a number of farmers’ markets in Vienna where you can get regional and seasonal groceries. Every Wednesday For example, the new building market takes place, where you can get delicacies in organic quality from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays you can shop at the Servitenmarkt and the specialty market on Margaretenplatz.
Try a new restaurant
Eating out is always possible anyway and trying out restaurants is one of the most beautiful leisure activities in this world. Do you agree? Then you should definitely click through our article about the new restaurants, cafés and bars in Vienna. There will definitely be one or the other nice new opening that you can try this week with your loved ones or alone. Such as the new cat café Barista Cats in the 7th district. Have fun and enjoy it!
