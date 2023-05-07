movies, series and programs to see on May 7th…

Several alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the best of The show of recordsbroadcast starting at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai 1 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the seventh season of One step from heavenwhile at 20:00 on Rai 3 it returns Fabio Fazio with his talk show What’s the weather like.

Many options also with regard to the cinema tonight on TV. Rai Movie dedicates an entire evening to Italian cinema, proposing in succession The one hundred Steps Of Marco Tullio Giordana e Foot of Egypt Of Steno. Iris responds by transmitting in sequence Frankie & Alice e Story of a book thiefwhile on Sky in the early evening it is broadcast Millennium – What does not kill Of Fede Alvarez. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 7, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – One step from heaven (television series, season 7 episode 7)

11.40pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:35 – Jubilee 2025. Pilgrims of hope (religion)

01:30 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:00 – Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver (film di Jonathan Wright, 2020)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:05 – Check-Up (directory)

01:00 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – The youngest son (film by Pupi Avati, 2010)

Channel 5

21:20 – The record show – The best (show)

00:25 – TG 5 (news)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (surveys)

11.55pm – Pressing (sports section)

01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – Story of a king (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – On air (news)

01:20 – Like – Everything you like (column)

TV 8

9.30pm – Paddock Live (sports section)

11.00pm – F1: GP Miami (motor racing)

01:00 – Paddock Live (sports section)

New ones

21:25 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The hundred steps (film by Marco Tullio Giordana, 2000)

11:00 pm – Flatfoot of Egypt (film by Steno, 1980)

00:55 – The four of the Ave Maria (film by Giuseppe Colizzi, 1968)

Iris

21:00 – Frankie & Alice (film by Geoffrey Sax, 2010)

11:10pm – Story of a book thief (film by Brian Percival, 2013)

01:45 – Time for apples 3 (film by Claude Pinoteau, 1988)

Cielo

21:15 – Millennium – What does not kill (film by Fede Álvarez, 2018)

23:15 – Sex Life (documentario)

00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Shattered – The deception (film by Luis Prieto, 2022)

10.55pm – The house at the bottom of the lake (film by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, 2021)

00:25 – Danny the Dog (film di Louis Leterrier, 2005)

Rai 5

21:15 – Immersed in nature (documentary)

10.05pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

11:00 pm – The Human Resources Manager (film by Eran Riklis, 2010)

00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:15 – Coffee (column)

