Córdoba: a freight train derailed

Two wagons of a freight train that was carrying aggregates to the city of Malagueño derailed this Saturday in the city of Córdoba, with no injuries reported.

The event occurred on Cruz Roja avenue at 3400, in the south of the city.

For reasons that are trying to be established, carriages eight and nine of the formation of the NCA firm derailed and ended up overturning.

The material was scattered and the wagons remained supported by trees located on the side of the tracks.

Duar and Police personnel worked at the site, who studied the possibility of cutting down the trees in the face of the danger that they would be knocked down by the weight of the wagons and cargo.

