Home » Córdoba: a freight train derailed
Entertainment

Córdoba: a freight train derailed

by admin
Córdoba: a freight train derailed

Two wagons of a freight train that was carrying aggregates to the city of Malagueño derailed this Saturday in the city of Córdoba, with no injuries reported.

The event occurred on Cruz Roja avenue at 3400, in the south of the city.

For reasons that are trying to be established, carriages eight and nine of the formation of the NCA firm derailed and ended up overturning.

The material was scattered and the wagons remained supported by trees located on the side of the tracks.

Duar and Police personnel worked at the site, who studied the possibility of cutting down the trees in the face of the danger that they would be knocked down by the weight of the wagons and cargo.

A freight train derailed in Córdoba (José Gabriel Hernández).

See also  You park and the car washes and recharges itself

You may also like

“El Polaco” spoke of Karina’s depression “La Princesita”

Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big...

Santa Fe: a former leader of the Argentine...

The Mother of Cities opened its doors for...

Dante died of cancer at the age of...

Russia has said it has “total control” in...

Telefe would have defined the future of the...

“Ning’an Rumeng” Sudden Withdrawal Suspected CCP’s Retaliation for...

Noses that kill: ‘Floky’ cost a narco missionary...

The UCR of Río Negro will be led...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy