Macron is angry.. The nephew of the first lady of France is being beaten

The nephew of the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, named Jean-Baptiste Trogneau, was beaten by a group of demonstrators who were protesting against the pension reform law.

President Emmanuel Macron denounced the “unacceptable” and “unspeakable” attack against his wife Brigitte’s 30-year-old nephew, on the sidelines of a demonstration against pension reform.

Upon his arrival to the summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, he said, “These actions are unacceptable and unspeakable,” stressing that “there is no place for violence in democracy … any form of violence is unjustified.”

First Lady Brigitte Macron expressed her indignation at “the cowardice, stupidity and violence of the perpetrators of the attack on her nephew on the sidelines of a demonstration against pension reform, an attack that was condemned by deputies of the right and left.”

President Emmanuel Macron’s wife said, in a statement: “I fully sympathize with my family… I have repeatedly condemned this violence, which can only lead to the worst.” And she continued: “Jean-Baptiste had the courage to confront the cowardice, stupidity and violence of a group I leave to judge the task he described.”

