Córdoba: another revolt in the Esperanza Complex

Drafting Profile Córdoba

Hoy 08:26

Four employees of the Esperanza Complex suffered minor injuries in a new riot registered in the last hours in that establishment that houses adolescents in conflict with the criminal law.

Delegate Sergio Piedra told Miter Córdoba that everything happened around 7:30 p.m. during the changing of the guard.

In these circumstances, a group of young people disassembled a table football and threatened the employees with the pieces.

“The people who work there were able to close the door, they left the boys in the patio. This group of guards came, also made up of administrators, called GES, who have nothing to do with the Police,” Piedra said.

“When they entered to dissuade the situation, they have received some blows between 3 or 4 companions,” he said.

A few days ago, a guard was hit on the head with a stick in a riot that occurred at the “Nuevo Sol” institute in the Esperanza Complex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

