Home » Córdoba: another revolt in the Esperanza Complex
Entertainment

Córdoba: another revolt in the Esperanza Complex

by admin
Córdoba: another revolt in the Esperanza Complex

Drafting Profile Córdoba

Hoy 08:26

Four employees of the Esperanza Complex suffered minor injuries in a new riot registered in the last hours in that establishment that houses adolescents in conflict with the criminal law.
Delegate Sergio Piedra told Miter Córdoba that everything happened around 7:30 p.m. during the changing of the guard.

In these circumstances, a group of young people disassembled a table football and threatened the employees with the pieces.

“The people who work there were able to close the door, they left the boys in the patio. This group of guards came, also made up of administrators, called GES, who have nothing to do with the Police,” Piedra said.

“When they entered to dissuade the situation, they have received some blows between 3 or 4 companions,” he said.

A few days ago, a guard was hit on the head with a stick in a riot that occurred at the “Nuevo Sol” institute in the Esperanza Complex.

See also  "Story of Tang Dynasty" hits the air to write stories of Tang Dynasty with Tianjin people's humor and open-mindedness - Entertainment - Zhonggong.com

You may also like

César Milani described Luis Juez as a “cardboard...

It is reported that the latest joint shoes...

State of Neuquén routes today, Wednesday June 28,...

Inventory of 15 footwear designs worth looking forward...

a policeman murdered his ex-partner and his ex-sister-in-law

HERMÈS Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Collection |...

There is black ice on the streets of...

League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Expansion Player Club”...

Claude Monet, the particular light of the Ligurian...

they would have stolen in the US more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy