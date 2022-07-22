Original title: Linghe Dragon Rider? “Kamen Rider Geats” lifts the ban and the white fox knight is born

As the plot of “Kamen Rider Revice” is gradually coming to an end, Reiwa’s fourth work “Kamen Rider Geats” has also been officially lifted and will be officially broadcast on September 4! Let’s take a look at it together!

The overall shape of Kamen Rider Geats can be seen to be based on the theme of white fox, and according to the previously leaked information, the knights of this work are mainly Japanese. In addition, in the upcoming “Kamen Rider Revice Battle Familia” the show also revealed the body shape of Kamen Rider Geats, as well as the three siblings of Kamen Rider Igarashi.

“Kamen Rider Geats” plot synopsis!

Kamen Rider %uD7 Survival Game

In order to protect peace, use the game as the stage and transform into a[Kamen Rider]battle!

Who will be the “real” hero?

white fox knight

【Kamen Rider Geats】

Dignified birth!

Have a blast in 【Survival Game】!

Reiwa Rider 4th work is… a survival game with many Kamen Riders! ?

In 2022, in the uninterrupted history of Kamen Rider, a new page will be carved – “Kamen Rider Geats”. Dedicate yourself to the mysterious “survival game”, and a new knight is born!

To keep the peace, join the survival game! The winner is the real hero!

From the threat of the mysterious enemy (ジャマト) whose origin and purpose are unknown, a game that protects the peace of the city = . The participants of the game transform themselves into Kamen Riders, and by defeating enemies and saving people, they compete for points, and at the same time, they aim to survive until the final victory. This is because the winner of the Desire Grand Prix will be rewarded with “the right to realize the ideal world“. In other words, only the real hero who wins at the end can realize the world he wants.

Survival games are online games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, which are popular genres that children are familiar with today. Such an unpredictable thriller genre game with a bold fusion of Kamen Rider!

The design theme is “White Fox”! The mysterious new knight has arrived!

The protagonist of who transforms into what looks like a white fox mask is a mysterious young man, Ukiyo Hidetsu (うきよ・えーす). “It will be me who will win in the end” said this calmly, a confident and talented person, who is he…! ?

All I know now is Geats' "Forme (フォルム/Form)" with impressive red lines. Wearing white armor on top of the black Under Suit, he holds a near-futuristic weapon in his hand, and what looks like a motorcycle gas hose extends from the side of the red boots. Just imagining what kind of moves he will show is already exciting!