Enjoy the sports years “feather” with you on vacation – the first badminton summer camp in the Economic and Technological Development Zone officially opened in 2022



On July 18, the first youth badminton summer camp in Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone officially opened at the Central Park Badminton Hall. This summer camp was sponsored by the Economic Development Zone Bureau of Education, Culture and Sports, undertaken by the Economic Development Zone Badminton Association and Jiaxing Jiati Business Management Co., Ltd., and attended by outstanding badminton players who were studying and training in the zone. Relevant persons in charge attended the event.

The opening ceremony of the summer camp was first held. The relevant person in charge of the district education, culture and sports bureau introduced the summer camp activity and put forward requirements for the athletes and coaches participating in the summer camp. On the one hand, this summer camp is to improve the overall level of badminton events in the region, and on the other hand, it is also actively preparing for the badminton competition of the 2023 City Tenth National Games. Afterwards, the person in charge of the Central Park Badminton Hall briefly introduced the situation of the venue to facilitate students’ daily use. Finally, Lu Yan, deputy director of the District Education, Culture and Sports Bureau, announced the official opening of the summer camp.

After the opening ceremony of the summer camp, the students were divided into two classes: the senior group and the junior group. Under the leadership of the coaches, the students picked up their rackets and walked to the sports field, starting the “first class” of the summer camp.

“Enjoy the sports years, write a healthy economic development”, this summer camp activity is part of the district’s third “national fitness” series of activities. The economic development zone takes “national fitness” as the framework to build a whole population coverage and multi-level linkage , A national fitness event system combining online and offline, with communities, communities, families, schools, enterprises, associations, clubs, etc. as the basic units, with sports venues such as common people’s gyms, multi-purpose sports fields, and “physical medical care” integration points as carriers. , to carry out the second community sports meeting in the district, the 17th staff sports meeting, children’s taekwondo, youth basketball league, badminton summer camp, staff table tennis, canal walking for the “Universiade”, parent-child rope skipping, table curling activities for the elderly, etc. More than 30 sports activities to promote the fitness and life of the whole region.