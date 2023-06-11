Cornejo: “This is a very important election, not those of the networks or the media”

The open, simultaneous and compulsory primaries (PASO) already underway in Mendoza They are of fundamental importance in the internal panorama of Together for Change, after the national leadership of the PRO tried to get the national deputy Omar De Marchi to drop his candidacy and he decided to go outside the JxC. It is an open challenge to the senator Alfredo Cornejo (UCR)who, supported by both Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, considered this Sunday that “This is a very important election, because all citizens issue a specific opinion, it is no longer through social networks or a means of communication, these are the votes.”

The ten pre-candidates for the governorship are divided into three electoral fronts to define their candidacies for the provincial elections on September 24.

Cornel voted in a school in the capital of the province and claimed to have “positive expectations” in relation to the possibility of his victory in the PASO this Sunday, June 11.

“We are with positive expectations”affirmed the former provincial governor when leaving the dark room and expanded: “Although this is a STEP, not the general one, It is a very important election where all citizens express a specific opinion. It is not through social networks or a means of communication, it is a vote”.

Likewise, regarding the general situation, he considered that “there is hopelessness in the citizen, derived fundamentally from a great social deterioration, from a great inflation. We see anguish, uncertainty. High inflation breaks the square meter of any citizen. And it is in this context that the citizens will vote.”

De Marchi goes to the Mendoza elections with the support of Javier Milei

In this context, where the opposition at the national level has been shaken by a strong internal force, the pre-candidate for governor maintained that does not know if Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will appear in Mendozaalthough he highlighted the support that both presidential candidates have shown him.

“We have a communion of ideas and I fight for unity in Together for Change at the national level. Their support is a good gesture,” said Cornejo, a member of the national table of political space that will have to compete to obtain a place in the provincial elections.

The radical senator is the strongest card of Cambia Mendoza, in the company of the former PRO deputy Hebe Casado, in an internal dispute with the formula of the radical national ex-legislator louis petri together with the former national deputy and former ambassador of Costa Rica, Patricia Giménez.

The pre-candidate for governor came to vote in the company of his son Lautaro.

On the other hand, Omar De Marchi, national deputy of the PRO, decided to compete outside the ruling coalition and opted to run with the alliance The Mendoza Uniontaking Daniel Orozco, mayor of the department of Las Heras, as his running mate.

In turn, the Front I chose Mendozawhich unites Justicialismo and other allied parties, must choose who will be its candidates among four options: Ahora Peronismo, Avanza Mendoza, La Base and Rearmemos Mendoza, the first two being the favorites.

In this context, Now Peronisma sector affiliated with Kirchnerism, is nominating as governor the former mayor of the department of Luján de Cuyo, Omar Parisi, along with Lucas Ilardo, president of the PJ- All Front bloc in the provincial Senate.

The PASO in Mendoza, a thermometer for Together for Change

In the other side, Mendoza advances presented a formula headed by the secretary for the Malvinas Islands and the South Atlantic of the Foreign Ministry, Guillermo Carmona, accompanied by legislator Liliana Paponet as vice. Furthermore, from Let’s rearm Mendoza the leaders Nicolás Guillén and Lorena Martín are running, as well as Alfredo Guevara and Patricia Galván from The baseboth linked to Human Rights organizations.

Also, the left front presented two pre-candidates for governor: Lautaro Jiménez-Noelia Barbeito on the one hand and Víctor da Vila-Nadya Gazzo on the other. Meanwhile he Green party It does not have internal competition and nominated former legislator Mario Vadillo along with provincial deputy Emanuel Fugazzotto.