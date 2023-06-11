Tim and telemarketing, fine of 7.6 million euros by the Gar…

The Personal Data Protection Authority has issued sanctions against what it defines as “the scourge of abusive telemarketing”: the latest fines concern the telephony sector, with Tim which will have to pay more seven million and 631 thousand euros.

Tim and telemarketing, fine of 7.6 million euros by the Guarantor

Even two operators in the world of energy, Green Network and Sorgeniawere fined respectively by 237,800 euros and 676,956 euros.

The Privacy Guarantor has detected a “lack of adequate supervision of abusive call centres, unrelated to its official network”, against the telephone operator. But the Guarantor also detects the publication of some users’ personal data in public directories without consent.

However, the Guarantor acknowledges “some important ones improvements completed, probable evidence of the good will of large companies, but at the same time of the need for further and more incisive steps towards the eradication of a real social scourge that damages correct operators and exasperates, now at levels that are no longer acceptable, the citizens”.

The Privacy Guarantor has sanctioned Green Network and Sorgenia for not adopting adequate returnable measures traceable all the operations carried out on the loading platforms of the contractual offers and for not having experienced full awareness of all the treatments carried out in the telemarketing chain.

These violations emerged following a joint operation by the guarantor and the Guardia di Finanza, which led to the confiscation of databases used by some companies that operated illegally in the telemarketing sector abusive and the imposition of fines for a total of 1.8 million to four companies. Who had contacted thousands of users without their consent for data processing.

