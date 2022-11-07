Home Entertainment Cosmetics starts again with new challenges
Cosmetics starts again with new challenges

Cosmetics starts again with new challenges

After the pandemic, cosmetics are facing new critical issues, from geopolitical tensions to expensive energy to the difficulties in supplying raw materials. Yet the sector is proving resilient and acyclical and continues to grow. At the end of the year it is estimated that the Italian turnover will exceed 13 billion euros, up not only compared to 2021 (+ 10.7%), but also in comparison with the pre-pandemic periodical (+ 8.3% on 2019) despite companies are weighed down by critical issues such as the European energy crisis which will lead, by the end of the year, to an increase in energy costs equal to 330%. In the Special Beauty of the Sole 24 Ore on newsstands on Wednesday, 24 pages dedicated to in-depth studies on exports, sustainability, emerging sales channels such as perfumery and drugstores andand strategies of entrepreneurs. Finally, the news in the window, including perfumes, skincare, make-up and body, in view of Christmas.

