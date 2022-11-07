Home Health Attention deficit and hyperactivity, what are the warning signs and why you need to intervene immediately
Health

Attention deficit and hyperactivity, what are the warning signs and why you need to intervene immediately

by admin
Attention deficit and hyperactivity, what are the warning signs and why you need to intervene immediately

A healthy child is full of energy: he runs, jumps, climbs. At school, it’s common for them to get distracted easily and don’t focus too long on one activity, especially if they don’t care. Some children are more so than their peers. But when inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity become alarm bells for diagnosing people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)?

ADHD is the most widespread among the problems of developmental age and if not diagnosed it affects adult life with serious consequences.

See also  All iPhone 14 models are said to come with 6GB of RAM

You may also like

Covid inflames the brain like Parkinson’s does

Obesity, the days before birth would be essential...

Which mental health vaccine?

malaria outbreaks in Africa and global threat –...

Do you want to get to know each...

Cough, the best way to pass it is...

Obesity, four strategies to live healthy without giving...

Obesity, four strategies to live healthy without giving...

Autumn opens the door to three viruses: the...

If you eat pomegranate pay attention to this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy