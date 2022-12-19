Take a look at those super famous game protagonists Black History Mario is not a good stubble

Once some protagonists in the game become protagonists, as the game continues to be updated, they are still the protagonists. For example, the following will be mentioned. A few days ago, the Japanese media picked up the source of several game protagonists. Let’s take a look at how they are promoted up.

· The first is the most famous Mario.

Jumpman, Save the Boy, these are Mario’s well-known nicknameseveryone said that he seemed to be a plumber, but in fact the earliest Mario was not a good man,The earliest Mario came from the classic arcade game “Donkey Kong JR”. Back then, he was a big villain who specialized in claustrophobic young orangutans. I don’t know how many players have played that game?

· Squeeze.

Eliminate the mollusk-like creatures in the masterpieces of the game, which first came from the monster enemies that appeared in the RPG “Sorcerer Story” in 1989. Of course, because of the cute shape, it has successfully become the protagonist of other games like slime. .

· Star Kirby.

The first “Kirby of the Stars” was released in 1992, but it is estimated that no one knows that Kirby came from an illustration in the SFC game “The Seal of Card Master Limsalia” a month ago. One of the monsters in the game is the prototype of Kirby. As for why the carp jumped a dragon gate, it is said that it came from the cooperation of the same music designer Junshi Ishikawa and Hirokazu Ando of the two games.