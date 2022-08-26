“Treat life like art and enjoy it to the fullest” is the essence of the French attitude towards life; it is also vividly interpreted in the philosophy of the COURVOISIER brand. Recently, the French luxury cognac brand COURVOISIER, which has accumulated nearly two centuries of time, has created a brand renewal conference with the theme of “mirror of the heart”. , the brand also officially announced that Mr. Takeshi Kaneshiro has become the brand spokesperson of COURVOISIER. Continuing the symbol of the “Beautiful Era” in Europe, COURVOISIER opens its future journey with the aesthetic attitude of “joie de vivre” (JOIE de VIVRE).





COURVOISIER “Mirror of Delight” Brand Renewal Conference

Dedicated to creating a mirror of happiness

Since its establishment in Jarnac, France in 1828, the prestigious Cognac house COURVOISIER has been favored by Napoleon III as the royal wine of the court, and has become the favorite choice of many European royal families in the early 20th century. Napoleon Cognac” (Le Cognac de Napoleon). The newly unveiled brand image rediscovers the elements and symbols with brand recognition, paying tribute to the legendary classics of the past two centuries.





COURVOISIER’s “Mirror of Delight” brand rejuvenation conference scene in French style

The press conference was uniquely chosen to be held in the artistic Shanghai Baopu Art Museum. The brand history and art exhibition specially created on the spot is like a corridor of time and space, bringing the century-old history, brand legend and dry history of COURVOISIER to the world. The brilliance of the art of brewing is revived. The design of the field fabric takes the brand’s newly launched visual colors “vermilion, rice gold” as the overall tone, and integrates the mirror elements to interpret the theme of “mirror of the heart”; the corner pub under the romantic stained window creates a French atmosphere of enjoying life, poetic and exquisite The cognac tasting area in the cognac tasting area made the French atmosphere on the scene jump leisurely, making the noble and elegant French style harmoniously blend with the confident and modern modern aesthetics. In addition, the event specially set up a COURVOISIER fragrance experience area. Under the guidance of professional perfumers, guests used the iconic floral fragrance of COURVOISIER to create customized aromatherapy, so that the fragrance will always be accompanied by a new form. Life.





COURVOISIER’s “Mirror of Delight” Brand Renewal Conference Brand History at a Glance





COURVOISIER’s “Mirror of Heart” brand rejuvenation conference experience the floral bloom in the fragrance area





COURVOISIER’s “Mirror of Delight” Brand Renewal Conference Tasting Scene

COURVOISIER has ingeniously built this conference into an elegant and gorgeous French show. Newly packaged COURVOISIER Cognac products were unveiled one by one, blending the romantic rhythm of live jazz, making the guests enjoy the French atmosphere. COURVOISIER Cognac is unique among many Cognac brands with its unique “floral flavor”, and at the big show, the iconic floral elements of COURVOISIER Cognac are also subtly presented. Models are dressed in a variety of styles, showing the model of COURVOISIER cognac in an artistic form: in a relaxed and leisurely time, enjoy the VSOP, the fragrance of jasmine lightly strikes; accompanied by orange and iris. The fragrance shows the elegance, confidence and modern sophistication represented by the XO; the XO Royal recreates the glory of the French royal family in a modern luxury style, lingering with the luxurious fragrance of truffles and the rich summer flowers; Huaying echoes the deep liquor of Fuchsia EXTRA, creating a noble and calm style, with the rich fragrance of violets and truffles blooming layer by layer; L’Essence debuted at the finale, and the models were dressed in off-white tones, just like Europe. Venus, the god in mythology, presents a dazzling and rare treasure.





COURVOISIER’s “Mirror of Heart” brand rejuvenation conference catwalk scene

To achieve a mellow and fragrant fragrance

COURVOISIER Cognac, which has been refined for nearly 200 years, has transformed the dusty memory of time and the extraordinary art of blending into mellow taste buds. The “water of life” from France’s five cognac-producing regions has been carefully distilled, matured and blended to create COURVOISIER Cognac’s layered and delicately balanced taste and signature floral flavor. Every drop of COURVOISIER Cognac is the product of the collision of the charm of time and the heart of the craftsman. At the romantic and elegant French tasting venue, the brand selected its COURVOISIER VSOP, COURVOISIER XO, COURVOISIER XO ​​Royal, COURVOISIER EXTRA and COURVOISIER L’Essence to create outstanding and extraordinary A feast for the palate.





COURVOISIER PRODUCT FAMILY

COURVOISIER CognacBrandyFlavor Tasting

COURVOISIER VSOP：

It is carefully blended by masters of high-quality original wine from the four major producing areas of Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne, Shanglin and Baobo in France. Different raw wines adopt the slag-free distillation process and the slag-containing distillation process, which give the wine a delicate floral aroma and a mellow and rich taste. The exquisite maturation process is matched with the selection of handmade oak barrels. After many years of aging, the wine has a mellow aroma. Its sweet flower and fruit aroma makes people feel like they are in the late summer season when the fruit is ripe.





COURVOISIER VSOP

COURVOISIER XO：

It was carefully blended in 1984 by Daniel Dumon, the fourth-generation chief blending master of Fuchsia, and it is a model of cognac blending. Selection of high-quality original wine from the Grande and Grande Champagne region and a small amount of Baobo region, through slag distillation and complex brewing process, the average age of aging in selected handmade oak barrels for 17 years, up to 25 years, to achieve its strong yet delicate wine. Intense nose with notes of creme brulee, candied orange and iris blooming between the lips and teeth, with a full and long finish.





COURVOISIER XO

COURVOISIER XO ​​Royal：

It was carefully blended by Patrice Pinet, the sixth-generation chief blender of COURVOISIER, who creatively drew inspiration from the original recipes of European royal cognacs in the early 20th century. The 30-year-old Grande Champagne original wine is blended with the old Jarnac Upper Woods wine to create a rich, mellow and deep flavor. A rich, deep amber wine with luxurious truffle aromas and intense summer floral aromas. In the rich aroma of roasted hazelnuts, a touch of honey sweetness and cinnamon linger, and the finish is long, elegantly recreating the legend of the Royal Glory of Fuchs.





COURVOISIER XO ​​Royal

COURVOISIEREXTRA：

Another classic in the history of Fuchsia, it was ingeniously blended in 1988 by Jean-Marc Olivier, the fifth-generation chief blender of Fuchs. Selection of precious original wines from the Grande Champagne region, Baobo region and a small amount of Petite Champagne region, after distillation with slag, to achieve a deep and rich unique flavor, the aftertaste is long and meaningful. After half a century of maturation in selected handcrafted oak barrels, the peak of the “eaux-de-vie” meets the beautiful, complex aromas blooming layer by layer: from unbridled violets, rich truffles, to aged port wine and cedar wood , leaving a hint of fruit cake aroma at the end. The deep amber liquid is full of life that has been baptized through the years, paying tribute to the brand’s artistic classics.





COURVOISIER EXTRA

COURVOISIERL’Essence

This splendid jewel of the Fauworth Cognac family was created by Jean-Marc Olivier, the fifth-generation master blender, and Patrice Pina, the sixth-generation master blender. Pinet) in 2009. The precious collections of original wines from Baobo and Grande Champagne regions have been aged since the beginning of the 20th century, and the cognac brandy brewed at the end of the 20th century is perfect to start an extraordinary journey spanning a century. Continuously innovative distillation and maturation processes perfectly balance the unique flavors of the two oak casks. The rich aromas unfold in layers: the captivating aromas of sandalwood and cigar leaves are accompanied by the fragrance of summer flowers, followed by the sweetness of toffee, marzipan and fresh honey. The rich aromas of vanilla, dried plums and apricots are all over the place, and the delicate texture lingers on the lips and teeth, and the finish is long.





COURVOISIER L’Essence

Loyal to the brand heritage, Changhuai has a profound respect for historical classics. Under the commitment to the highest quality, COURVOISIER Cognac is increasingly innovating, creating a model of fine wine art, diligently writing a new chapter of the times, and conveying the brand philosophy of “happy heart and soul, happy life” to the world‘s drinkers.

COURVOISIER Cognac products are not only suitable for festive celebrations, but also suitable for daily enjoyment with family and friends.

aboutCOURVOISIER®

COURVOISIER originated in 1828 and was once favored by Napoleon III. Later, in the early 20th century, it became the favorite choice of many European royal families, and has the reputation of “Napoleon Cognac” (Le Cognac de Napoleon). In 1889, COURVOISIER won the gold medal at the Paris Universal Exhibition and became the designated toast at the grand inauguration of the Eiffel Tower. In 1983, COURVOISIER won the Prestige de la France “French National Glory” award. For nearly two centuries, COURVOISIER has created a luxury experience with its ingenious brewing process, paying tribute to the style concept of “Joie de Vivre” (JOIE de VIVRE).

