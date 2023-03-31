Hand painted banners with justice slogans. Posters with the face of Valentino Blas Correas (17). The postcards are intermingled in the streets of the city of Córdoba, in a day crossed by rain and low temperatures.

In the vicinity of the II Courts of Córdoba, this Friday, March 31, dozens of people gathered to hear the sentence for the murder of Blas at the hands of the police.

The call was launched on social networks by Soledad Laciar, Valentino’s mother, under the slogan “I want justice for Blas.”

Minute by minute of the trial for the crime of Valentino Blas Correas

Blas Correas: the day of the sentence

The tragedy that mourned the Correas family, but also all of Cordoba society, today will have a verdict in the 8th Chamber of Crime, where technical juries, together with a popular jury, must pass sentence.

In it there are 13 police officers on the defendant’s bench. Over the Corporals 1st Lucas Gómez and Javier Alarcón bear the greatest responsibility since they were the ones who shot the tragic dawn of August 6, 2020. One of those bullets killed Blas from behind when he was traveling with four other friends in a white Fiat Argo, along Vélez Sarsfield avenue, in the south of the city .

The prosecutor’s office accused both uniformed men of murder for being members of a security force, with the aggravating circumstance of the use of a firearm. In addition, for attempted murder against the other four friends of Blas. The The penalty requested by the prosecution was life imprisonment.

Los 11 remaining police officers were charged as concealers of the fact. For the uniformed men who have less rank within the Police -six in total- the prosecutor’s office requested five years in prison.

While, for the other five policemen, who are deputy commissioners and commissionersthe The penalty requested by prosecutors Fernando López Villagra and Marcelo Hidalgo is six years.

Much expectation in the Courts II of Córdoba

The sentence is expected to be known this Friday after 4:00 p.m., as reported by the court.

In addition to the expectation for the sentences, there is also a lot of interest in knowing what the jury will define in relation to the request of the complaint – a lawyer for the Blas family – and the prosecutor’s office that the responsibility of political officials be investigated, which at the moment of the murder of Blas, they held hierarchical positions.

Video: the chronology of the case that shocked Córdoba and the country

