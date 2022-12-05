Home Entertainment Crocs and SZA launch a new limited joint series | Hypebeast
Crocs once again joined hands with the well-known singer and composer SZA to launch a new joint series of shoes. This cooperation is based on the two iconic and popular Crocs shoes, Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog. It perfectly combines SZA’s favorite retro Y2K style with Crocs’ innovative design, redefining the hot shoes of the millennium. Denim trend. The new SZA x Crocs series deconstructs two representative shoes and reinterprets them with tannin prints and the millennial theme Zhibixing, interweaving and integrating SZA’s casual and free personality with the brand core of “natural freedom” to further enrich the product idea. The new SZA x Crocs series will be sold in limited quantities through the brand’s official channels, of which Cozzzy Sandal is priced at 599 yuan, while Crush Clog is priced at 699 yuan.

