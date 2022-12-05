Baoji city reports 39 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-05 19:38

On December 4, 2022, Baoji City reported 39 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 2, asymptomatic infection 4, asymptomatic infection 7, asymptomatic infection 12, asymptomatic infection 16, asymptomatic infection 17, asymptomatic infection 19, asymptomatic infection 21, asymptomatic Infected people 23, asymptomatic infected people 24, asymptomatic infected people 26, asymptomatic infected people 28, asymptomatic infected people 30, asymptomatic infected people 31, asymptomatic infected people 34, asymptomatic infected people 35, asymptomatic infected people 36. Asymptomatic infection 37, Asymptomatic infection 38, Asymptomatic infection 39:

From November 30th to December 3rd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

On December 2, I took the high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

From November 30th to December 2nd, Building 5, Xuguangjiayuan Community, Gaoxin 5th Road, Maying Town, High-tech Zone;

December 3rd, 8:00-9:00 at the gate of Maying Town Government, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

On December 1, I took the high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and was transferred to the centralized isolation point in a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

On November 29, I took a train from other provinces to Xi’an Railway Station, and transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 30, 0:00-16:00 Baoji Second People’s Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected persons9:

From November 30th to December 3rd, No. 30, Baoping Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

On December 3, I took the high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and was transferred to the centralized isolation point in a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infected persons11:

From December 1st to December 3rd, Magnolia Hotel, Yongxing Road, Fengxiang District;

December 1st, 12:56-13:10, Tofu Restaurant Huahua Noodle Shop, Yongxing Road, Fengxiang District, 18:30-18:35, Hengyuan Tobacco and Liquor Store, Yongcheng Avenue, Fengxiang District, 19:48-21:00, Yongxing District, Fengxiang District Weijia Barbecue Restaurant, Hengyuan New City, Chengdao Avenue;

December 2, 14:05-14:10 Guoguo Fresh Fruit Supermarket, Yongxing Road, Fengxiang District, 14:11-14:15 Leyi Shopping Store, Bell Tower Square, Nanhuan Road, Fengxiang District, 14:16-14:20 Yongxing District, Fengxiang District Xing Road Fuqiang Garden Yihualian Convenience Store;

December 3, 13:21-13:25 Guoguo Fresh Fruit Supermarket, Yongxing Road, Fengxiang District, 14:00-14:03 Xiaohong Restaurant, South Commanding Town Road, Fengxiang District, 14:03-14:05 South Fengxiang District Junjun Baozi Shop, Commanding Town Road, 19:00-19:03 Limin Convenience Store, Yanhe Street, Zhongshan East Road Street, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons13:

December 2, 8:30-12:00, 14:00-19:30 Mingzuo Shaanxi Bocunrui Project Co., Ltd., Kaixuan City, Daqing Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 30, 0:00-11:00 Taibai County Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 30, 7:00-22:00 Taibai County Taibai Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

On December 3, I took the high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and was transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 20:

On December 3, I took the high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and was transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

On December 1, he took the high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and was transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

From November 30th to December 3rd, the second group of Dongbaozi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

December 3rd, 9:00-10:00 Kangtai Pharmacy opposite Baoji Caijiapo Hospital, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

December 2, 11:35-11:50, downstairs, No. 57, South District, Fenghuang Modern Town, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

December 3rd, 15:00-16:00 Yutong Convenience Store at the gate of East 1st Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Fenghuang Modern City South District, and 16:10-18:00, activity equipment area in Phoenix Modern City South District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

From November 30th to December 4th, Shaanxi Jiuer District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

From 14:00, December 1st to 12:00, December 4th, Building 10, Xinxinyuan New District, Caijiapo, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 30th to December 1st, Building 23, Shanqi Xingfu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From December 1st to December 2nd, the fever clinic of Shanjiu Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.