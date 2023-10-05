Cuban Actress Nancy Gonzalez Recovers from Successful Tumor Removal Surgery

Renowned Cuban actress, Nancy Gonzalez, has announced that she is recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove a benign tumor at the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery (INN). The tumor, situated near her second cervical vertebra, had been causing her pain and motor difficulties.

Expressing her gratitude on her Facebook profile, Gonzalez first thanked her husband, Gerardo, for leading her to the right place to seek treatment. She also expressed her appreciation to her daughters, cousins, and extended family members for their dedicated care during her illness. The actress acknowledged the support and well wishes she received from friends, both near and far.

Gonzalez went on to thank her co-workers on the program “Ruta 10” and from the soap opera “Vice versa” for their continued encouragement and support throughout her treatment. She further extended her gratitude to the medical staff at the INN, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and support personnel, for their exceptional care. She commended their dedication and commitment to their work.

With her recovery in progress, Gonzalez now plans to follow her doctors’ instructions and return to work and normal life. She concluded with a heartfelt message, stating, “See you soon, on the road or on the street, but always on the way to well-being.”

In September, Gonzalez had revealed that she had been experiencing health issues, leading to a temporary break from her role in “Ruta 10.” She initially believed it to be a cervical crisis and underwent treatment and physiotherapy. However, when the discomfort persisted, further examinations revealed the presence of the benign tumor.

Despite her condition, Gonzalez fulfilled her commitment to the soap opera “Viceversa” with the support of her doctors and colleagues on the production team.

The actress’s recovery progress brings great relief to her fans, who have been eagerly following updates on her condition. Gonzalez’s positive outlook and gratitude reflect her determination to overcome this health challenge and return to what she loves most – acting.

