Cuban Singer Tirso Duarte Stabbed to Death in Colombia: Artists Mourn the Tragic Loss

Cuban Artists Mourn the Tragic Death of Singer Tirso Duarte in Colombia

The Cuban music community is in shock and mourning following the tragic death of singer Tirso Duarte, who was brutally murdered in Colombia. The 45-year-old artist passed away on Friday in a hospital in Tumaco, Nariño, after being stabbed and suffering serious injuries.

Tirso Duarte had been residing in Colombia for several years, where he had built a successful career with his project Tirso Duarte and his Orchestra. He was known as ‘The Pearl of the Pacific’ or ‘The Black Angel’ and was widely respected for his talent as a singer, composer, pianist, and arranger. He was a member of several renowned orchestras in Cuba before immigrating to Colombia, including Pachito Alonso, La Charanga Habanera, NG La Banda, and Pupy and Los Que Son Son.

The news of Duarte’s untimely death has deeply affected his former colleagues and companions in the music industry. Many took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his extraordinary talent. Mayito Rivera, a fellow musician, wrote on Facebook, “Unfair way to die, it hurts me deeply, but your songs will remain indelible for the history of humanity.”

Yotuel Romero, a rapper who had the chance to collaborate with Duarte, reminisced about their time together in the Los Chicos de la Salsa orchestra. He mournfully said, “Damn, Acere, you left me very quickly. Fly high, ‘Tirsón,’ and keep playing that piano, maestro.”

The grief extends beyond Cuba to Colombia, where Duarte had made a significant impact on the music scene. Yeny Valdes, former singer of Los Van Van, shared a photo of them together on her Facebook profile, stating, “It’s not fair to have so much violence in this world. Rest in peace, Tirso. Thank you for your music. Thank you for being genuine. I know that Colombia also mourns you.”

The circumstances surrounding Duarte’s death remain under investigation. According to local media, there are suspicions of an alleged knife and club attack, which took place after a performance in Tumaco. It was reported that Duarte underwent a craniotomy to alleviate the pressure caused by his injuries, but his condition remained critical. Sadly, he might never be the same again if he recovers.

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, expressed his condolences and praised the talented artist on Twitter, saying, “A real timbero has broken. Tirso Duarte, with all his talent, was above all people, rhythm, cadence, and strength.”

The loss of Tirso Duarte has left a void in the music world, but his legacy as a musician and his unforgettable contributions to the genre will continue to resonate with fans around the world.

