Cyndi Wang’s “2023 SUGAR HIGH World Tour Concert” Chengdu Stop: A Night of Surprises and Sisterly Love

Cyndi Wang’s “2023 SUGAR HIGH World Tour Concert” Chengdu Station was held yesterday (23rd) night, and it was a night to remember for the nearly 10,000 people in the packed venue. The concert featured special guest appearances by Huang Xiaolei and Wu Jinyan, bringing a delightful surprise to the audience.

Cyndi Wang wowed the crowd with her performances of “Rainbow Smile” and “BITE BACK”, with the audience enthusiastically joining in by waving their light sticks and singing along to her popular ballads. The surprise appearance of Huang Xiaolei and Wu Jinyan added to the excitement, as the trio performed “Love You” in perfect harmony, marking the first time the two actors and guests have performed singing and dancing in a concert.

Both Huang Xiaolei and Wu Jinyan expressed their nervousness at the concert, with Huang Xiaolei revealing that it was her first time using ear monitors since her appearance on a variety show. The two guests worked hard to perfect their performances, rehearsing the classic dance steps of “Love You” and delivering a heartwarming and emotional performance on stage.

The deep friendship between the three was evident as they shared their thoughts and emotions on stage, with Huang Xiaolei and Wu Jinyan praising Cyndi Wang’s strength and resilience. The concert concluded with the trio recreating the classic ending action of the “Laughing Life” stage and expressing their sisterly love by sharing kisses on stage, much to the delight of the audience.

The “2023 SUGAR HIGH World Tour” has been a resounding success, with performances in 11 cities and the Chengdu stop serving as the final stop of this year’s tour. Cyndi Wang expressed her gratitude to her fans and announced her plans to continue the tour next year to meet more fans on the stage of SUGAR HIGH.

The “2023 SUGAR HIGH World Tour Concert” in Chengdu was a night filled with exceptional performances, heartwarming moments, and the celebration of friendship, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

