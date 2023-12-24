Use Saimo City to prosper the city–the “event fever” in 2023 will have a lasting and far-reaching impact-Xinhuanet

**Title: China’s “Event Fever” in 2023 Set to Make Lasting Impact on Cities and Economy**

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 24

2023 is expected to be China’s “big year of sports events” as the 31st Universiade, the 19th Asian Games, and the First Youth Conference were successfully held in Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Guangxi in the same year.

The use of these sports events to build and develop cities and boost the local economy has had a lasting and far-reaching impact. The events not only showcased the country’s capabilities in hosting major international events but also delivered a significant boost to urban transformation, improvements in public services, and overall citizen well-being.

In Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Guangxi, the cities seized the opportunity to optimize infrastructure and facilities and improve public services, leaving a positive impact that has been felt well after the conclusion of the events. The Dongan Lake Sports Park Natatorium in Chengdu, which hosted the swimming competition during the Universiade, now sees hundreds of visitors daily, contributing to the fitness and well-being of the local population.

The events have also led to the construction of new sports venues, parks, and greenways, contributing to the creation of a national fitness public service system. The increased focus on sports and public health has led to a rise in regular physical activity among the local population.

The economic benefits of hosting these events have been significant. The events have rejuvenated city economies, boosting GDP, fiscal revenue, and employment opportunities. Furthermore, through the sports event industry, China has been able to attract foreign investment, expand consumer markets, and promote urban tourism.

The careful and frugal organization of these events has also led to sustainability and environmental gains. From the use of a low-carbon account and carbon-neutral management platform at the Asian Games to the utilization of green electricity at event venues, the country has demonstrated its commitment to creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The successful hosting of these events is a testament to China’s commitment to reform, innovation, and peaceful development. With a focus on building a modern socialist country and promoting a community with a shared future for mankind, China is striving to contribute to global peace and development.

The hosting of the Universiade, Asian Games, and First Youth Conference in 2023 has not only put China on the map as a key player in the sporting world, but also set a precedent for the use of major sporting events as catalysts for urban development and economic growth.

(Reporters: Tian Guangyu, Ding Wenxian, Xia Liang, Chen Di, Lu Xianting)

