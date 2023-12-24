Studio behind Stray Souls shut down due to cyberbullying – Sina Hong Kong

Jukai Studio Shuts Down After Cyberbullying and Poor Reception of First Game

After the launch of their first game, Stray Souls, at the end of October, Jukai Studio has announced that they are shutting down due to cyberbullying. The horror game received an average score of 31/100 on Metacritic and “mostly negative” reviews from Steam users.

In a post on Twitter, Jukai Studio said, “We do our best to complete the project in the best possible way, but throughout the process, we, our publisher employees, other publisher development teams, and our closed development team are constantly attacked by online persecutors, some of whom, as Our community, too, is being bombarded with unwanted messages and emails. We understand that, for the obvious reasons stated above, you do not wish to continue to actively support us.”

The studio expressed their disappointment at the cyberbullying and the impact it has had on their team, their loved ones, and the community. Despite the reception of Stray Souls, it is clear that the studio feels it is an unfair fate that has befallen them.

For the full statement from Jukai Studios, you can visit their Twitter post here: https://twitter.com/JukaiStudio/status/1738327876032774630?s=20

It is a sobering reminder of the impact that cyberbullying can have on individuals and businesses, and the gaming community has been quick to offer their support to the developers in the wake of this news.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

