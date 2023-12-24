Influenza on the rise, peaking in January. Piedmont with numbers higher than the national average

Flu Cases on the Rise in Piedmont as Christmas Approaches

As the holiday season approaches, the number of flu cases in Piedmont is on the rise. According to recent data, 67,000 people fell ill with flu syndromes from 11 to 17 December, and experts expect the numbers to continue increasing.

The total incidence of flu in Piedmont has reached 15.8 cases per thousand assisted, with children under five years of age being particularly affected at almost 40 cases per thousand. Since the beginning of the season, 390 thousand Piedmontese have fallen ill with the flu, with 4,800 children between 0 and 4 years old, 6,500 in the 5-14 age group, and 46,000 between 15 and 64 years old falling ill in the last week. Additionally, there are 9,500 people over 65 who have fallen ill.

Piedmont has higher numbers than the national average, which was 15 per thousand last week. The incidence of flu is also high in Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, and Marche, and very high in Campania.

In addition to the AE influenza virus and Covid-19, other respiratory viruses such as the respiratory syncytial virus, Adenovirus, Rhinovirus, and parainfluenza virus have been isolated in Piedmont. A total of 80 general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice are participating in the surveillance of influenza syndromes in the region.

With the Christmas holidays approaching, health officials are urging the public to take precautions to prevent the further spread of the flu. This includes practicing good hygiene, getting vaccinated, and staying home if feeling unwell. Experts are predicting that the peak of the flu season in Piedmont will occur at the beginning of January.