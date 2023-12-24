Plans to attack Cologne Cathedral alert the authorities – DW – December 24, 2023

Shortly before the Christmas services, the police increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday evening and announced that they would check all visitors on Christmas Eve.

Worries in Vienna too

In Vienna, too, the police increased their protective measures. Security authorities had indications that a church in Vienna was also a possible target of the group. “Bild” had previously reported. According to information from the German Press Agency, the group could possibly have a connection to an offshoot of the terrorist network “Islamic State” (IS), which calls itself the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISPK) and has been involved in an armed conflict in Afghanistan for several years the militant Islamist Taliban. According to “Bild”, there were already the first arrests by special forces in Vienna and one in Germany on Saturday.

The State Security and Intelligence Directorate in the Austrian Interior Ministry did not want to comment on possible arrests. “We ask for your understanding that we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” said a spokesman in Vienna.

Cologne police do not provide any details

The Cologne police justified the increase in their protective measures with a warning about the danger, without giving any details. The state security agency, which is active in politically motivated crimes, has started an investigation. Church worshipers at Cologne Cathedral and tourists will have to prepare for increased security standards in the next few days.

The police point out that worshipers can expect stricter controlsImage: Roberto Pfeil/dpa/picture alliance

“Even if the reference refers to New Year’s Eve, we will take everything into account this evening to ensure the safety of cathedral visitors on Christmas Eve. In coordination with the security officer of the cathedral chapter, the cathedral will be searched with sniffer dogs after the evening mass and then locked,” said the head of the Cologne criminal police, Michael Esser.

Since the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel on October 7th, fears have been increasing that attacks could also occur in Germany.

Appeal from the Interior Minister

In view of the precautionary measures taken by the police at Cologne Cathedral, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul appealed to people not to forego visiting church at Christmas for fear of an attack. “Caution is the order of the day. We know: the threat of terrorism is higher than it has been for a long time, and our Christian holiday rituals are of course also a target for Islamist terrorists,” said the CDU politician.

Clear appeal from NRW Interior Minister Reul: “Go to church”Image: Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS

“But we are not without protection. Our authorities are using all their knowledge to protect us as best as possible. The measures in Cologne now show this,” emphasized Reul and added: “My appeal: go to church, celebrate Christmas. Fear is the currency of terrorists. We must not revalue it further.”

haz/sti (dpa, kna, epd)

Share this: Facebook

X

