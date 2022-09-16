PARIS – What is a Manifesto, if not a declaration of intent? A promise to keep? In the middle of the journey of its life, after 7.5 million cars sold in 18 years, Dacia has seen fit to put a point. To clarify, or reiterate, the path he is taking, the journey that awaits him. This is why Denis Le Vot, managing director of Dacia (and Lada), called his people together, recalling a piece of history: “On January 14, 2021, just over a year and a half ago, Luca De Meo (CEO of the Renault) unveiled Renaulution, the new strategy of the Renault group. That day he created four strong brands, each with its own positioning, territory, expertise and mission. “



Ad Denis Le Vot

The memory is still clear. “Dacia was entrusted with the mission of becoming a leader in accessible mobility, building the brand on the essential: 18 months later, Dacia went from the ‘simple and affordable’ Logan to more attractive and desirable cars (Sandero, Duster). they target loyal customers, present from day one: customers who want what has perhaps become more precious: the essential “.

Dacha of records, all the reasons for a successful trip by Paolo Rossi

July 13, 2022



When looking for explanations on the Dacia boom, on why it is an automotive phenomenon, it is enough to listen to the words: “Essential is Dacia’s DNA itself, a word that has taken on a new meaning, especially in the last two years of recent crisis. . The world is changing, and it is changing faster and faster. For a long time cars have been a symbol of progress. Now, the cost of electrification is causing prices to rise and turning cars into a luxury. And consumers. they opt for different choices “.



The Dacia park

In Paris they study the market well. “Dacia embodies the aspirations of a company built on a sense of reason and responsibility, and where cars are made and worn differently. A car that is as rational as it is attractive. It serves the purpose for which it was designed. A car that works. LPG for 0.80 euro cents … when diesel costs about 2. A car that doesn’t need three screens, if all you need is a smartphone that acts as a gps. it makes you say: ‘It has comfort, style, features. And it is by far the most affordable.’

Dacia, the X time has come by Paolo Rossi

June 15, 2022



This is Dacia, reiterates Le Vot. “The essential without any compromise. With design, and without additional costs. We call it” design to cost “. A project involving more than 3,000 talented engineers. Who answer these questions: Do we really need the superfluous? No. Do we really need the essential? Yes. Others have an endless list of extra features, Dacia has a product and a fair price. No discount. But easy to buy, easy to sell. Our results? In 2022, Dacia has grown by the 7% despite a 10% market drop. In terms of retail customers, Dacia is the No. 3 brand in Europe with over 6% market share. Over the past 5 years, Sandero has been the leader in the Retail market in Europe. Over the past 4 years, the Duster has been the best-selling SUV in Europe. “

In the near future, access to mobility will become a problem for many people in Europe, French managers believe, due to the price of electric vehicles and the accessibility of charging stations. “Even the richest new customers are opting for the essentials. They want to spend wisely, combine the freedom and simple pleasures of life. Dacia fully meets their expectations. segment C, the largest segment in Europe. The journey began with the Jogger and, in 2025, the 4.6-meter-long Bigster will break out, a crossover with the dimensions of a classic segment C vehicle “.

Dacia and the secret of LPG: “That’s why Jogger and Duster all want them” by Paolo Rossi

25 March 2022



For the moment they will complete the process of the new visual identity of the brand, the Dacia Link emblem with the “D” and “C” that intertwine like links in a chain, which will lead to the inspiring principles of the ‘Manifesto’: “Essential but Cool “,” Robust & Outdoor “,” Eco-Smart “. This is the promise, the ‘Manifesto’. Word of Dacia.