Daniel Arsham creates unique livery for Porsche 992 GT3 Cup racing car

Although Daniel Arsham has worked with Porsche on several occasions, this is his first time working on a Porsche racing car, the unique 992 GT3 Cup Eroded 3023 which will be driven by Arthur Mathieu in the Carrera Cup France. Arthur Mathieu also singled out Daniel Arsham as an artist he had admired for many years and was proud to race the car.

The whole car is based on white, and the most representative crystal erosion details of Daniel Arsham can be seen on the body, while his personal logo is also pasted on the car paint together with other sponsors. The Porsche Carrera Cup race has been launched in Barclona on April 21. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.