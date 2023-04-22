Inspiring Youth Air Force Engineering University Holds the 10th Military Sports Games-News_China Business News

One step at a time, the posture is sassy, ​​running and jumping is practiced as a battle. One move and one move are powerful, slashing, chopping and stabbing to win.

From April 21st to 22nd, the Air Force University of Engineering held the 10th Military Sports Games on the coast of Chanba. Thousands of athletes and officers and soldiers participating in the show gathered together to dance their youth and release their vitality. In the drizzle, the melodious melody sounded, and the theme song “Inspiring Youth” full of youth and dreams instantly ignited the scene once it was released.

After the official start of the competition, 29 traditional events such as long-distance running, high jump, long jump, tug-of-war, and swimming complemented each other with 5 military events including armed cross-country, long-distance grenade throwing, and squad tactical basic action relay. In the playground and by the swimming pool, there are boiling crowds everywhere, one after another fighting for honor.

In the men’s 100m breaststroke preliminaries, student Han Peiqi’s posture was standard and graceful, and his speed was astonishingly fast. While holding his breath, only the wet hair and curled water splashes recorded the traces of his swimming. In the end, he broke the school record of the event with a time of 59.3 seconds. “For me, the greatest significance of breaking the record is to strengthen my idea of ​​daring to be the first. In the future, I will dare to think, dare to do, and do well in the field of military technology.” Han Peiqi said. Beside him, the banner “Promote the Fine Tradition of Dare to Fight, Always Win and Always Fight for the First” is fluttering in the wind.

Fully armed, they walked around the school. In the 3km armed cross-country project, the spirit of unity and cooperation of the school students was vividly reflected. I saw them supporting each other in pairs, encouraging each other to advance together, and the speed of their progress was significantly higher than usual. Quietly, the students had a strong sense of collective honor in their hearts.

Women do not give way to men, and they show their heroic appearance on the runway. In the women’s 100-meter competition, when the crisp whistle pierced the sky, the school’s female soldier Wu Manman won the championship with absolute strength. Hu Xiao’s figure attracted many students to praise and scream. Walking off the track, the female students looked more confident and calm.

Huashang Daily reporter Wei Guangjing correspondent Xu Tengyue Sun Luxue Ma Chen

Source: Huashang.com – Huashang Daily

