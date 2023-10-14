Data Mining Uncovers Surprising Link: New Mario Voice Actor Previously Voiced Iron Man

Data Mining Reveals New Mario Voice Actor Formerly Voiced Iron Man

An unconfirmed list of voice actors for the latest Super Mario game has recently been revealed through data mining. According to VGC, this list was obtained from the demo released on the 10th of Super Mario: Marvel.

While it’s important to note that this information has not been officially confirmed, fans have begun speculating that Mick Wingert may be the new voice actor for Mario and Luigi. The speculation arose from the fact that the other actors on the list are either women, returning actors reprising their previous roles, or potential actors for other characters in the game.

This speculation follows the announcement made by Charles Martinet a few months ago, where he revealed that he would be stepping down from his role as the voice of Mario and Luigi after 32 years. Martinet has become an iconic figure in the gaming industry, and his departure marked the end of an era for the Mario franchise.

Interestingly, Mick Wingert’s IMDB website page does not display any information about his involvement in the game “Super Mario: Marvel.” It seems that Nintendo is keeping the identity of Mario’s new voice actor a secret until the game’s official release.

Wingert is no stranger to voicing notable characters, as he has previously portrayed Tony Stark in Marvel’s animated series and has lent his voice to characters in popular shows like Netflix’s “League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities” and “Starry Sky.”

