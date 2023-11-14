David Fincher’s “The Killer” Exceeds Expectations and Disappoints Fans

David Fincher makes a long awaited return to the thrilling genre with the release of his latest film “The Killer”. The film is based on the acclaimed French graphic novel series by Matz and Luc Jacamon, which originates since 1998. Fincher, known for his meticulous perfectionism, has directed classic thrillers such as “Seven”, “Fight Club” and “Gone Girl”, and his return to the thriller genre has garnered significant anticipation.

However, “The Killer” falls short of its audience’s expectations. It is described as lacking in content, storyline, and character development. The unnamed protagonist, a professional hitman, who fails to execute a contract killing, embarks on a journey of retribution – a plotline that may seem too conventional and repetitive for many enthusiasts of the genre.

Michael Fassbender powerfully embodies the lead role, breathing life into a character that could otherwise have been quite monotonous. While visually stunning and gripping in parts, “The Killer” has failed to leave a lasting impression among fans of Fincher’s classic work and thriller fans alike. However, the film prompts an expectation from David Fincher’s potential future works, suggesting that there may be more exciting releases to come.

