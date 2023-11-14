Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: What You Need to Know About the New Operating System

“HarmonyOS Next: Huawei’s New Operating System Almost Ready for Release, but with a Major Catch”

Huaewi’s much-anticipated operating system, HarmonyOS Next, is almost ready for release, according to company CEO Richard Yu. However, there is a significant drawback that potential users need to be aware of. The new OS will not have compatibility with Android apk, meaning it will not be able to install Android applications or read Android code.

This news comes as a surprise to many who were eagerly awaiting the release of HarmonyOS Next and were hoping for seamless compatibility with Android apps. According to reports from Pandaily, Huawei has removed library support from Android, making it clear that HarmonyOS Next will only support applications based on the HarmonyOS kernel and system.

The level of acceleration of the next release of HarmonyOS Next is evident in Huawei’s recent recruitment efforts. The company has been actively searching for and recruiting individuals for related positions in the internet, computer software sectors, and telecommunications/value added services. The positions primarily include software development, mobile development (Android), C++ development engineer, embedded software development, Java development engineer, and software testing.

While the excitement for HarmonyOS Next is palpable, the lack of compatibility with Android applications may pose a challenge for potential users and buyers of Huawei’s new generations of cell phones. It remains to be seen how this limitation will impact the adoption of the new operating system and the overall user experience.

