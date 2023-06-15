David suffered the same thing as Eugenia and could not win the $6 million

This Wednesday in The 8 steps of the three million, David was left out of the final and suffered the same fate as his former rival Eugenia. The Central Market worker could not compete to win $6 million because Julián, one of his colleagues, did not choose him to climb the final step.

Last Tuesday, David chose to leave Eugenia out of the competition because he did not want to go to the final with her. The next day, the man signed up for the program again, advanced several places, but on the penultimate step (the stage) he answered the second question wrong.

His partner Julián, who reached the final first, had to choose who would go up to compete with him in the last instance of the program. David or Barbara, the other competitor, waited nervously for the surgeon’s response.

“If you don’t win the $3 million, who wins the jackpot?” Guido Kaczka asked. “How difficult Guido, how difficult… but David has already won. I want Bárbara to go up, ”Julián replied.

The 8 steps: Julián, the surgeon, won $3 million

The worker from the Buenos Aires Central Market was very distressed, but his opponent hugged him affectionately trying to show him that it was just a game.

The surgeon and the epilator went head-to-head. In the last question, Julián was declared the great winner of the 8 steps. “What a great game you played, Julián!” The driver exclaimed loudly.

“Thank you Guido, terrible what is lived here. Super intense, but super cute. Thank you all. Crazy. We are going back for the $6 million”, expressed the excited winner.