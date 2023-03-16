Sohu Entertainment News DC’s new film “Shazam 2” has been released, and the current Rotten Tomatoes score is 67% (45 reviews, 30 fresh, 15 bad), and the MTC average score is 51 points (22 reviews, 7 good, 14 out of 1 poor). The film will be released in Mainland China, North America and other places on March 17.
Some excerpts from film reviews:
Newsday: Quite suitable for audiences under the age of 13, but Zachary Levi still shows his talkative charm, and the film also maintains a pleasing light-hearted tone (occasionally embarrassing).
theWrap: The good parts of the film are overshadowed by pointless CG monsters and lengthy action sequences.
Punch Drunk Critics: There’s so much stuff crammed into it that it’s not boring but out of tune.
Original Cin: Possibly DC’s most endearing superhero movie, it takes you back to spending seemingly never-ending afternoons in bed reading a bunch of comics.
Screendaily: Comics fans have already seen most of the film, but Levi at least makes an effort to elevate it a bit.
“Empire”: Bigger, weirder, and almost funnier than the first, “Shazam 2” remains entertaining, although some of the plot arrangements are annoying, and who doesn’t want to see Helen Mirren as a powerful Greek Where is the goddess?
L.A. Times: Possibly a shoddy Skittles ad masquerading as a superhero flick, but it’s Levi’s performance that takes the film’s embarrassment to a new level. Let’s hope this is the last installment in the Shazam series and the last time this sycophantic superhero appears.
SciFiNow: A fun, family-friendly superhero movie – still set in the DC Universe – with all the action and humor you could want, even if it lacks a little emotion this time around.
