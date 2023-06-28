Home » DC’s new movie “Superman: Legacy” has officially announced the new Superman and Lois Lane candidates
Entertainment

DC’s new movie “Superman: Legacy” has officially announced the new Superman and Lois Lane candidates

by admin
DC’s new movie “Superman: Legacy” has officially announced the new Superman and Lois Lane candidates

DC’s new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy” confirmed today that the new Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane candidates will be starred by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan respectively.

The new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy” will focus on the young “Superman/Clark Kent” to create a new origin story. The new Superman will be starred by 30-year-old actor David Corenswet. Past representative works include “The Politician”, “Hollywood” and “Pearl “, etc., while Superman’s girlfriend Lois Lane will be starred by actress Rachel Brosnahan, who won the Golden Globe Award for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

The two principals of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, officially announced the latest blueprint for the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) in February. Self-written and directed, the film is expected to be officially released on July 11, 2025, so stay tuned.

See also  Will Children's Theme Works Become a New Trend?_Guangming.com

You may also like

Trump wants to keep “communists” and “Marxists” out...

A judge asked to disqualify Bolsonaro for eight...

The essence of a good narrative lies in...

They set the sentence that the former judge...

“Asteroid City” released a production special to restore...

For date 23 of zone A, Nueva Chicago...

Bryan Cranston, from ‘Breaking Bad’ to ‘breaking life’:...

Ϊص Ӿ硶֡Χч–on–

mockery of democracy

Fei Dong’s LV debut staged a mosaic, Liu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy