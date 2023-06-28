DC’s new movie “Superman: Legacy” has officially announced the new Superman and Lois Lane candidates

DC’s new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy” confirmed today that the new Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane candidates will be starred by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan respectively.

The new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy” will focus on the young “Superman/Clark Kent” to create a new origin story. The new Superman will be starred by 30-year-old actor David Corenswet. Past representative works include “The Politician”, “Hollywood” and “Pearl “, etc., while Superman’s girlfriend Lois Lane will be starred by actress Rachel Brosnahan, who won the Golden Globe Award for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

The two principals of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, officially announced the latest blueprint for the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) in February. Self-written and directed, the film is expected to be officially released on July 11, 2025, so stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

