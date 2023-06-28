Come to the present where the so-called metaverse developed by brands such as Facebook’s parent company Meta and HTC Vive and the “space” generation opened by Apple have come. Unexpectedly, the relevant progress from Google is actually the news of the termination of the “Project Iris” AR device that was revealed to be secretly developed last year (Deng Leng). Continue reading Google’s next-generation AR glasses have been sent to the cemetery again, will there be cool things against Vision Pro? Report content.

▲Image source: North

Google’s next-generation AR glasses have been sent to the cemetery again, will there be cool things against Vision Pro?

If the so-called resurgence is extinguished, what should it be?

Looking back at the past history of the so-called head-mounted devices, in fact, Google has gone very far in the field of AR or VR – Google Glass has caused a very big sensation (although it is mainly because of the doubts about the glasses equipped with cameras?) ; VR equipment has been jointly promoted with brands including Samsung.

Now comes the so-called metaverse developed by brands such as Facebook’s parent company Meta and HTC Vive, and the “space” generation opened by Apple. Unexpectedly, the relevant progress from Google is actually the news of the termination of the “Project Iris” AR device that was revealed to be secretly developed last year (Deng Leng).

▲Image source: Google

According to foreign media sources, Google seems to have silently sent the AR augmented reality code-named Project Iris to the graveyard – at least that is how the foreign media Android Authority sees it.

This also means that the real-time translation “subtitle” effect provided by the magical AR glasses system previously announced at Google I/O – and even the navigation function, etc., related developments may be put on hold – as for Shelved rather than ended, mainly because members of the augmented reality glasses company North, which was previously acquired by Google heavily, seem to still be working for Google. So there is still a small foreshadowing left.

▲Image source: Google

Although these news feel like Google threw up its hands after seeing the Apple Vision Pro. However, the current source of the news mentions that Google has now shifted its development focus to the “micro XR” platform that can be provided to various factories like Android – it seems that it should be a mixed reality development project. It can also be regarded as echoing the development direction of mixed reality gathered by many major manufacturers such as Qualcomm and Samsung in February. Possibly aiming for a headset like the Vision Pro.

▲Image source: Google

It has to be said that although a product series like Google Glass has not been able to reach the mass market in recent years. But it can be regarded as a life extension with Google Glass Enterprise Edition many times. It is even about to use North’s AR glasses technology to bring new breakthroughs to Google’s development in this area. It’s just that even though Google’s technology tree development is still very comprehensive, the direction of development has always given people a feeling of uncertainty.

▲Image source: Google

Whether it is the recent generative AI or even the development of AR glasses mentioned in this report. Google does not know whether it is because it is affected by the development trends of other competitors in the market, or whether it has doubts about its own attitude of fighting and going. From the perspective of the outside world, it also includes the confusion caused by employees who have changed directions or terminated projects in many reports. At least for now, except that Android is still developing steadily. Even Google’s core search engine advertising business can be disrupted by AI.

I really feel that Google has really lacked a strategy for comprehensively thinking about the development of the overall ecosystem in recent years. I just hope that the next system development corresponding to the “metaverse” or “space” can give you some new directions to look forward to.

