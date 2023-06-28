From the 2022 accounts a treasure of 28 million euros for the Municipality of Prato [notiziediprato.it]

The previous year’s statement also makes it possible to cover the deficit of over 2 million euros that the Municipality has brought to 2023 in the complex operation of putting the accounts in order imposed by the Court of Auditors

Thanks to the result of the 2022 financial year, the Municipality of Prato definitively closes the budget correction operation requested by the Court of Auditors and puts 28 million euros in cash to be used for projects that will be decided in the coming months. This is what emerges from the 2022 final balance that the assessor for the budget Benedetta Squittieri will bring to the city council next Thursday for approval. Today, June 27, the examination by commission 2, chaired by Lorenzo Tinagli of the Democratic Party.

The result of the previous year made it possible to absorb the deficit of 2.1 million euros, the last aftermath of the deficit of 19 million euros generated by the recounting imposed by the Court of Auditors on some items for the years 2017-2019 and which also led to the revision of those for 2020 and 2021. Now, this expensive accounting review is definitively archived.

The 2022 surplus, the result of a return to normality on the payment of tax revenues after the Covid period and also of the new approach dictated by the Court of Auditors, consists of three parts. The first relates to the restricted surplus which amounts to 48 million euros and includes funds destined for works financed by the Pnrr and other loans, but also penalties for violations of the highway code which must necessarily be used for road safety interventions (it is a of the impositions of the Court of Auditors). These include asphalting and street lighting, but also traffic calming tools. The second part amounts to 8 million euros which will necessarily be linked to investments, while the third is made up of 20 million euros of free surplus. To decide where and how to invest this money, we will have to wait a few more weeks and in particular the July budget change which serves above all to verify the safeguarding of the balance, i.e. the coincidence between forecasts and real data. If this test is passed, the junta will be able to start thinking about how to spend these twenty-eight million euros (20+8) which it will include in the autumn budget change. Road safety interventions financed with part of the 48 million euro tied up will also be decided here.

An important moment for the majority led by the Democratic Party, because it will be the last opportunity to leave their mark on the city with respect to the end of the mandate which will arrive in spring 2024.

(e.b.)

