Friends often ask which game controller should I buy for computer games, and the author’s answer is always “XBox controller”. Without him, Windows is Microsoft, and so is XBox. Therefore, whether you are playing Steam or Game Pass, which has become popular in recent years, an XBox controller can definitely handle 90% of the game controller needs, and XBox controllers are divided into advanced and normal versions, and the advanced version will provide more. A key accessory for users to customize.

However, recently, Microsoft has launched a series 2-generation Core version, in which the handle is changed to a white design, and the button accessories provided by the previous normal version have become sold separately. If you buy this version for the white color, the total is better than the original version. It’s $100 more expensive, but if you’re not interested in changing the high mushroom switch and the extra keys on the back, it’s acceptable to add a few hundred more to buy a non-slip handle, metal keys, and adjustable pressure LTRT keys.

XBox Elite Series 2 Core
$999
XBox Elite Core Complete Parts Kit
$489

Enquiry: 2000Fun 2708 3123

