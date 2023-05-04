Death Goals – A Garden Of Dead Flowers

As part of the recording of their second album met Death Goals first time in the studio. The British duo made their debut in complete isolation and still caused a stir with particularly uncompromising hardcore. With the successor, they not only release the last handbrakes of their queer identity and identification, but also open up musically more than ever. „A Garden Of Dead Flowers“the debut for Prosthetic Records, thrives on wonderfully crazy chaos.

The ugly, but also the euphoric sides of life find their way into these almost 29 minutes. The opening “Genderless Clones Of Gameshow Hosts” not only has a strong title, but also calls up the entire musicality of the two. Angry, shrill, howling guitars, twitching hectic activity and sudden, precise blows to the neck give each other a hand. At the climax there is even some clean vocals. However, this idyll is by no means the end of the day, because the following title track is already hearty. A certain abyss with noise and math substructure, the jack of all trades rides through fallow emotional landscapes. The leaden finish knows how to entertain.

“I Wouldn’t Be Caught Dead (Taking A Bullet For You)” kicks off with high-pitched screams and barely settles. The duo gives an outline of an arrangement, always operating at the absolute limit of the audible and repeatedly jerking out. In comparison, “Faux Macho” seems almost nice with its danceable, reduced insertions. And then cascades of distortion unload with astonishing accuracy and increased gusto until the track sinks into absolute chaos. On the other hand, “PANSY” starts out compact and focused, draws steel edges and still shows something like stylistic confidence in the thick guitars.

The rather short playing time of this second album is definitely correct, because after that you are completely exhausted. “A Garden Of Dead Flowers” is overwhelming and overdriven even for chaotic hardcore standards, actively causes pain and is therefore in a good mood. In addition, Death Goals have a lot to say, which makes reaching for the lyric sheet absolutely worthwhile. Important band, broken record, big happening: you definitely have to keep the two Brits on the radar.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/05/2023

Available through: Prosthetic Records (Cargo Records)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DeathGoals

