Dogos XV faced Black Lions in Montevideo, Uruguay, as part of an international friendly. And fell 75-19. The Cordoba franchise, which competes in Super Rugby Americas, took advantage of the break in that tournament to gain minutes. In the Cordovan team there were some outstanding plays.

The maul of @DogosXv stood up to the physical power of Black Lion and Octavio Barbatti reached the first try for the Cordovan team. 💪🐶#MiraloEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/XlEDk8xJKE — ScrumRugby (@ScrumESPN) April 8, 2023

The backs of @DogosXv and they disarmed the entire defense of Black Lion! 🔝🐶 Nicolás Viola supported the second try of the Cordovan team. #MiraloEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/a96L2JVGBM — ScrumRugby (@ScrumESPN) April 8, 2023

Dogos XV leads Super Rugby Americas and plays again this Friday the 14th, at 7:00 p.m., against Cobras XV from Brazil.

