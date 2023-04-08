Home Entertainment Defeat of Dogos XV in the friendly against Black Lions played in Uruguay
Defeat of Dogos XV in the friendly against Black Lions played in Uruguay

Defeat of Dogos XV in the friendly against Black Lions played in Uruguay

Dogos XV faced Black Lions in Montevideo, Uruguay, as part of an international friendly. And fell 75-19. The Cordoba franchise, which competes in Super Rugby Americas, took advantage of the break in that tournament to gain minutes. In the Cordovan team there were some outstanding plays.

Dogos XV leads Super Rugby Americas and plays again this Friday the 14th, at 7:00 p.m., against Cobras XV from Brazil.

