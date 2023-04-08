Home Health How to increase the number of organ donors
Health

by admin
WBecause the demand for donor organs in Germany is far greater than the supply, the Bundestag made a fundamental decision a good three years ago. The MEPs rejected the introduction of the opt-out solution, which would not only have made organ removal possible if the potential donor had specified this during his lifetime. Instead, they spoke out in favor of a bundle of measures, from the introduction of a central register to the possibility for general practitioners to address their patients every two years about the topic of organ donation.

Eve sleeper

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

But the number of donors has continued to fall, by almost seven percent in the past year – and health politicians from the FDP and CSU have now accused Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) of political failure. The announced central organ donation register is further delayed and will probably not be available until the beginning of next year.

This is a “serious omission,” said the health policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Andrew Ullmann, of the FAZ. He rejected Lauterbach’s recent request to introduce the objection solution after all. There is currently “neither a parliamentary nor a social majority for this”. The FDP health politician Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus said that another attempt at the contradiction solution would “undermine” the Bundestag decision.

The CSU politician Stephan Pilsinger called it “irresponsible” that Lauterbach was delaying the implementation of the organ donation steps decided three years ago. The fact that Lauterbach, as an “active brakeman” on the reforms, is now again calling for a contradiction solution is a “political game at the expense of the health of the patients affected,” Pilsinger told the FAZ.

