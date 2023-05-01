Dengue cases reached 72,000 throughout the country, with a downward trend

The amount of dengue infections It reached a new historical peak, with 71,717 people affected, although there is a downward trend in the rate of cases in different jurisdictions, the Ministry of Health of the Nation indicated in its latest epidemiological bulletin on April 30.

The portfolio highlighted that “for the second week in a row, fewer cases were recorded than at the week 13 peak (between March 27 and April 2). This trend is verified in jurisdictions such as Tucumán; Santiago del Estero; jump; Jujuy; Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires”.

The 53 deaths from dengue registered this season are distributed in the following districts: Jujuy (10), Salta (9), Tucumán (9), Santa Fe (9), Santiago del Estero (4), Córdoba (2), Ciudad from Buenos Aires (6), Buenos Aires (2), Entre Ríos (1) and Corrientes (1).

In one of the most critical seasons for the country, 16 jurisdictions confirmed autochthonous circulation of dengue. These are all the jurisdictions of the Central region (Buenos Aires, CABA, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe); all the provinces of the NOA region (Catamarca, Jujuy, La Rioja, Salta, Santiago del Estero and Tucumán); all those of the NEA region, except Misiones (Chaco, Corrientes and Formosa) and the provinces of San Luis and Mendoza in the Cuyo region. Also, 45 cases without travel history were reported in the province of Misiones.

In the last week, In addition, the circulation of the DEN-3 serotype was confirmed in the province of Tucumán with 6 cases identified so far. (one was detected in La Rioja and another in Salta, both with a history of travel to Tucumán and another four were detected in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán) until now, cases of DEN-2 and DEN serotypes had been observed in the country. -3.

The provinces with the highest accumulated incidence of dengue (more than 100 reported dengue cases per hundred thousand inhabitants) so far are: Tucumán, Salta, Jujuy, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero and CABA.

