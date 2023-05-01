They capture a dangerous gang member of the Mara Salvatrucha

The Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, reported on the capture of Jaime Hernández alias “Lember”, who tried to hide his tattoos but to no avail.

The capture was made in the Canton of La Estancia, Cacaopera, in Morazán. He was handed over to the PNC to answer for the crime of Illicit Groups.

“While the honest population enjoys the places of recreation, the Armed Forces continue to guarantee the safety of Salvadorans,” said Minister Monroy.

In this way, the authorities of the Security Cabinet work in an articulated way to capture criminals and make them pay for their crimes.

