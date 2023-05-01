Home » The ‘Citizen Income Transit’ program begins




The “Transit to Citizen Income” program began through Social Prosperity, which will benefit more than three million families in conditions of extreme and moderate poverty and vulnerability.

Families will be able to access these payments through the different channels available to Banco Agrario.

In accordance with the established schedule, there will be five payment cycles in the remainder of this year, the first of which contemplates delivering $796,435 million to 2,94,806 families, favoring mothers who are heads of households with dependent children or adolescents. .

At the same time, bank access to beneficiaries will be promoted, accompanying them in the process of converting this incentive into an opportunity for them to partner with the Bank in its purpose of generating financial inclusion and supporting the popular economy promoted by the Government of Change.

In this way, both young people and rural women, as well as small, medium and large producers, as well as people with income-generating activities, employees, pensioners, self-employed persons and natural persons from the social strata, will be able to access the Bank’s wide range of products and services. 1 2 and 3.

The Bank informed that, with regard to this first cycle, there will be three options that the beneficiaries will have to claim their payments, being mainly the Entity’s channels such as branches, banking correspondents, and ATMs of the Servibanca network.

Those who are entitled to this incentive will receive a text message on the cell phone registered in Prosperidad Social, to indicate the method of payment, which will be made in any of these three modalities: over the counter at the Bank’s branches or bank agents, through Withdrawal at an electronic teller machine of the allied Servibanca network, or by crediting the respective Bank’s savings account; Likewise, they will have up to 30 days to make the payment effective, and Banco Agrario will progressively enable all its offices nationwide for this purpose.

For his part, the president of Banco Agrario, Hernando Chica Zuccardi, pointed out that, in this joint work with Prosperidad Social, “it is not just about having a network for the service of the different government programs, but also reaching out with our extensive offer”.

