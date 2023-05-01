Miami Heat sprains Jimmy Butler’s ankle

Miami wins race-1 in New York, but there is inevitable concern for Jimmy Butler’s ankle.

The symbol man, for now, of these playoffs twisted his left ankle by penetrating 5′ from the end of the match.

The player then returned to score two free throws, and embellish a performance of 25 points and 11 rebounds.

After the match, the player answered questions on TV by simply saying that his ankle was twisted.

Coach Spoelstra postponed any speech to the next few hours: «It’s difficult to comment on a distortion now, I don’t even know if we will have clearer ideas tomorrow».

Jimmy Butler rolls his ankle. Hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/35zEwdYOnM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 30, 2023

Jimmy Butler limped to the free throw line after rolling his ankle. He made both. pic.twitter.com/Obfa4NBqEC — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023

Reporter: “Hows it (ankle) feeling” Jimmy Butler: “like a rolled ankle” pic.twitter.com/8hUJnQahSW — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 30, 2023