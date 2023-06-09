Designer brand b.Fleurs subsidiary line yeye by b.Fleurs launches new Nina’s tutu 2023 ballet series

On June 8, 2023, Shanghai——yeye by b.Fleurs, a sub-line of the designer brand b.Fleurs, launched the Nina’s tutu 2023 ballet series. The elegant ballet elements overlap with the wanton fashion colors, conveying the beautiful yearning of ballet dancers for unrestricted freedom. The combination of elegance and rebellion, in the interesting soul between reality and fantasy, preserves a piece of innocence for the uncertainty of fate.

The Nina’s tutu 2023 ballet series is inspired by the ballet dancer Nina in the memoirs of the adventurer Casanova Memoiren in the 1920s and 1930s. Against the background of the era swept by the trend of romanticism, Nina, a ballerina from Portugal, is not afraid of constraints, and won the audience’s applause through her dance tension of being “clumsy in narrative but good at narrative”. As depicted in the works of artist Edgar Degas, the ballet dancer Nina, known as the “Flower of the Fallen”, is beautiful and crazy. She conveys the conception of love and life through dance movements, reflecting the It shows people’s confusion in the cruel bubble of reality.

Moni Wang, the design director of b.Fleurs, used Nina’s tutu (fluffy ballet skirt) as a starting point in this new series, using sleeves, collars, socks and other elements, accompanied by feminine ribbons, trying to break the “pragmatism” “, exploring women’s pursuit of the treacherous and magnificent behind the illusory dreams.

Whether so-called vulgar or elegant, dark or bright, dreamy or real, all elements have a unique beauty. yeye by b.Fleurs 2023 Nina’s tutu ballet series hopes that every woman can accept their different aspects of personality, fully enjoy loneliness and mistakes, and be the Nina in their own lives.

About b.Fleurs

The founder of the brand, Moni Wang, graduated from the University of the Arts London (University of the Arts London). As a typical post-90s generation, he has always regarded “when you think about it, you must start to act” as your life motto. The b.Fleurs brand has attracted the attention of the fashion industry in the early days of its establishment, and has been continuously recognized and successful in the industry since then. Through her own efforts, talent, and grasp of design and brand, Moni Wang, as a Chinese female designer, has gained high recognition and remarkable achievements.