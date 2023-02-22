If you want to learn Avid ProTools software from scratch, or you have years of experience with Avid software and need certification. Welcome to Dingdong Audio for more details.

Since Avid entered the Chinese market, relying on the outstanding performance of its products in terms of professionalism, stability, and technological trends, it has attracted many experienced users and even enthusiasts. Among the feedback given to us by various users, there are many praise words such as “Top 1” and “the only choice”. This is a recognition of professionalism and industry leadership. It is also an expectation, but also a responsibility and mission.

Some people gave us feedback that the use of Avid software has long been familiar, but when it comes to selecting job titles, accepting projects, and applying for jobs, there is no strong proof, and they have been troubled for many years without a solution.

Now, here comes the solution, Avid Learning Partner will meet all kinds of certification and training needs in your career.

The original intention of the Avid Learning Partner (ALP Center) project was to bring together the most training-capable organizations in the pan-entertainment industry, education industry, and radio and television fields. These organizations can be vocational education and training companies, comprehensive universities, art colleges, digital media, journalism professional colleges and various educational institutions that are competent for Avid product (hardware and software) training.

The consistent purpose of ALP is to cultivate high-end, international and top digital media talents.

The ALP project combines high-quality partners and avid’s industry brand status, supplemented by Avid’s content system, course system, certification system, etc., to ensure that users can obtain the highest level of post-production knowledge and practical experience.

Now Dingdong Audio is officially listed on AVID ALP as the official Avid certified training center in Greater China!

Avid ALP Licensing Listing Ceremony

On the afternoon of February 17, 2023, the authorization listing ceremony of Dingdong Audio’s Avid Learning Partner official test and training certification center was successfully held in Dingdong Audio’s flagship store in Beijing!



▲The licensing ceremony was jointly unveiled by Mr. Ding Dong, the founder of Dingdong Audio, and Ms. Qi Lixin, the general manager of Anhengli (International) Audio Division.

Then Mr. Ding Dong, the founder of Dingdong Audio, delivered a speech, introducing in detail the teaching characteristics, teaching staff, teaching facilities, etc. of the center. At the same time, he said that he would continue to devote himself to the development of education and cultivate more talents for the society.

Mr. Ding Dong said that when we want to develop in the media, film, music, and audio industries, learn Avid Pro Tools software from scratch, or have many years of experience in using Avid software, and urgently need to obtain certification or learn systematically, welcome through Ding Bang Audio for a solution.



▲Mr. Ding Dong, the founder of Dingdong Audio, took a group photo with Dingdong Audio Pro Tools teacher team

(From left to right: Teacher Li Zhe, Teacher Zhou Chengxin, Mr. Ding Dong, Teacher Wang Zhelun, Teacher Xiao Wei)

About the Avid Certification System

Dingdong Audio Avid official test and training certification center provides you with Pro Tools (Software User) user certification.After the user passes the certification exam, the ALP certification certificate will be issued, and the certification will be listed on Avid.com simultaneously, making the certification authoritative and full of gold.

Becoming an Avid Pro Tools certified user indicates that the user has mastered the basic knowledge of Avid Pro Tools, has all the basic operating skills through recording, editing, mixing and outputting finished sections, and is able to use Avid Pro Tools for project engineering design work.

For students and professional practitioners, Avid certification is a proven identification mark, and it also has great added value to their professional training and practical experience. Avid certification can help them demonstrate skills, qualifications, experience, etc., and in an increasingly competitive market, it can help practitioners improve their employability, self-worth, competence, efficiency and other aspects of quality.

ALP around the world

There are now 600+ ALP institutions around the world, such as the Director Department of Beijing Film Academy, Tencent Technology Beijing Co., Ltd., Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, London College of Communication, Berklee College of Music, University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, The Australian National University Conservatory of Music, Tokyo Conservatory of Music, St. Louis Conservatory of Music, etc. are all accredited by ALP.

About Dingdong Audio

Dingdong Audio’s flagship store in Beijing is the first professional recording and production equipment display store in China. The store has three floors and a height of 11 meters. The overall decoration has a strong American atmosphere.

The overall area of ​​the store is nearly 2,000 square meters. There are 18 display areas in the store, including the front desk area, software area and book area, leisure area, self-study area, salon area, equipment display area, second-hand equipment trading area, wire accessories area, earphones Experience area, microphone audition area, speaker display area, advanced intelligent system (Lutron intelligent lighting system, Dante intelligent background music system, multi-channel large-screen playback system, microphone and speaker audition system, domestic top building guidance system) , King’s recording studio, King’s Atmos 9.1.4 film and television final mixing studio and other areas.

Relying on the domestic first-line professional and technical advantages, the company provides customers with one-stop full-service services such as pre-planning of recording studios and mastering studios, design acoustic measurement, acoustic decoration, equipment selection, installation and commissioning, and after-sales guarantee.

In order to ensure the professionalism and leadership of our superb technology, we have long-term cooperation with many top international brands of recording studio equipment manufacturers and equipment suppliers in the United States, Britain, Germany, Japan and other countries. In line with the international professional recording studio design concept, it has been at the forefront of the domestic audio field. After years of development, it has become the overall planning organization of the recording studio system with the strongest technical strength in China and a first-class system integrator in China.

Dingdong Audio ALP Teaching Environment

Hyperspace Multimedia Classroom

king studio

9.1.4 Atmos sound film and television final mixing studio

Dingdong Audio ALP teacher introduction

Dingdong Audio has the most professional Avid Pro Tools teacher team in China, with a total of 6 certified teachers, all of whom are senior teachers with rich teaching experience.

Teacher Xiao Wei

He studied in the United States and Spain for 6 years. Learning music technology, arrangement, recording, mixing, and has been the first violinist of the school symphony orchestra and the first violinist of the opera orchestra for a long time. Participated in the open day activities of the Chinese embassy in the United States many times and promoted Chinese music culture. During his study abroad, he participated in the production, recording and mixing of various styles of songs, and participated in the recording of large symphony orchestras. Proficient in using ProTools, Ableton Live, Logic Pro and other music arrangement software, obtained AVID certified ProTools lecturer qualification certificate, Dante digital audio protocol level 3 certificate.

Teacher Li Zhe

Graduated from the Recording Department of Beijing Film Academy. He has been working in the industry for more than 20 years. After graduation, he has been engaged in film recording and film producer work. He has created more than 20 recordings, including commercial blockbusters and literary award-winning films, “Certificate of Fame”, “Mo Gong”, “Please Praise Me”, “Quiet Mani Stone”, “Journey”, “The Spectator” and so on. Not only has many works, but also has rich teaching experience. He has served as a guest teacher in many colleges and universities such as Nortel, Chinese Opera, Academy of Fine Arts, and Communication University. He has taught film sound creation and production. He has nearly 20 years of experience in Pro Tools application. Rich experience in recording, sound editing, film mixing, Dolby Atmos and the latest film and television sound and audio technology. At the same time, he is also the main person in charge of Dingdong Audio’s “Film Sound Research Center”, responsible for creation, teaching and scientific research.

Teacher Zhang Yue

Graduated from the Recording Department of Beijing Film Academy, currently teaching at Communication University of China. Lectured courses “Sound Art for Film and Television”, “Sound Design for Animation” and “Digital Sound Creation”. He Xianxian”; 15-episode animation series “Journey to Thoughts”; 52-episode animation series “Maomao Town”; 52-episode animation series “Legend of Huainanzi”, etc. In 2022, he will obtain the AVID certified Protools instructor qualification certificate.

Mr. Wang Zhelun

Graduated from Shenyang Conservatory of Music majoring in recording art, has been working as an audio technology engineer for 4 years, has many years of experience in AVID software/hardware technology processing, has obtained the AVID certification ProTools lecturer qualification certificate, and is proficient in using ProTools, logic, Cubase and other mainstream host software. The overall design of Beijing “Universal Music”, “Netease Cloud Music” in Beijing, “Weiban Music Tong Shangze Mixing Studio” in Beijing, “rebound” in Beijing, “Vanilla Sky” in Beijing, “Drunk Country Folk Song” in Lijiang and other large-scale audio recording and mixing project cases.

Mr. Cui Jianwei

In 2013, I started to learn about music production and recording. In 2016, I started to arrange, record, and mix. After graduating from 17, I entered a formal music company to start system arrangement, recording and production related work. At the same time, I worked as a livehouse resident tuner. Participated in the national tour of domestic rock bands many times and served as a full-time tuner, during which time he recorded and mixed many times at the same time. Proficient in using ProTools, Cubase, Logic Pro and other music arrangement software as well as analog and digital audio equipment, and obtained the AVID certified ProTools lecturer qualification certificate.

Teacher Zhou Zhixin

In 2010, he began to learn modern audio technology, and has been engaged in commercial soundtrack, recording, mixing, game audio, etc. for a long time, and has rich experience in audio and video work. In my spare time, I do localization work for excellent brands in the industry, such as: official website localization, product localization, product manual translation, product local promotion, exhibition curation, etc.





Successively obtained:

Roland Electronic Music Product Specialist

NativeInstruments Product Specialist

DaVinci Resolve Instructor Certification

Audiokinetic Wwise 135 Instructor Certification

AVID ProTools Instructor Certification

Dante Level 3 Certification

Skilled use:



Digital Audio Workstation:

ProTools, Ableton Live, Reaper





Audio middleware:

Wwise,CRIWARE

Dingdong Audio ALP Course Arrangement

Dingdong Audio will officially launch the AVID ALP training course in April. Students can follow Dingdong Audio’s official account and applet, and sign up for training and exams in the applet. The Avid Protools certification certificate will definitely be the best on your work path. partner!

