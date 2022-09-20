James Cameron, who created the Big Ship and Avatar series, revealed in a recent interview that 20th Century Fox had troubled him by cutting “too many flying shots” and trying to shorten the length of Avatar. “I said a harsh word at the time,” Cameron said. “You know, I shot the Titanic. This brand new building, which we are having a meeting in, costing $500 million, was earned with a big boat. I can cut it any way I want.”

Afterwards, the executives who sat in the office expressed their gratitude to Cameron. “Avatar” has exceeded 2 billion US dollars at the global box office and is still the box office record holder to this day. The film is scheduled to return to the screen in IMAX and 3D formats on the 23rd of this month, pre-heating for “Avatar 2” to be released on December 16th this year.

Despite the gap of more than a decade between the two films, Cameron sees no particularly commendable advancement in filmmaking: “There are some minor improvements in facial expressions, but not enough to dwarf the old ones, (10 years ago) Avatar) is still in competition in every way.”

In addition, Sony Pictures has confirmed that the game adaptation film “Gran Turismo” will be released on August 11 next year, and the miracle-making teenage driver will be played by Archie Madekwe (Space Traveler), who is in “A Midsummer Night’s Fright”. Also left behind an unforgettable performance:

David Harbour is his lap coach, and Orlando Bloom is this time as a stinky marketing manager.

Darren Barnet (Darren Barnet), who performed well in the popular Netflix series “I Want to Do It Once”, plays the role of Luye in the film. The main task is to create obstacles for the protagonist and finally escort him to the peak of his career. Acts like the Iceman in Top Gun.

Barnett is also the first male spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret gender-neutral brand “PINK”: